A ‘pause’ with cause: As Cardinals play game, MLB ends spring, postpones opening day

Busch Stadium, the home of the St. Louis Cardinals, sits empty on Thursday. Major League Baseball announced Thursday that the start of the 2020 season, which was scheduled for March 26, will be delayed at least two weeks because of coronavirus concerns. The Cardinals home opener was scheduled for April 2. Photo by Lexi Browning, lbrowning@post-dispatch.com

Lexi Browning

JUPITER, Fla. — A day that began with an uneasy air in the clubhouse and continued with a game pointless in the standings that felt pointless to some on the field brought the Cardinals to what they sensed was inevitable before first pitch — the abrupt end of spring training and the indefinite postponement of opening day.Major League Baseball canceled the remaining spring training games and announced that opening day would be delayed at least two weeks because of the widening alarm caused by coronavirus (COVID-19), a global pandemic that has caused nearly 5,000 deaths. The decision to suspend games was made after a conference call with all 30 owners and other executives Thursday afternoon. The formal announcement, released while the Cardinals were playing the Marlins in front of 6,118 people, came toward the end of a cascade of professional and college sports leagues halting or outright canceling events because large groups facilitate and can accelerate the spread of the virus.The Cardinals will meet Friday morning as a team to discuss their immediate plans. Their spring facility will remain open for players and for workouts but will be closed to the public.“I think Major League Baseball was at a point where something had to be said and something had to be done, and it finally was,” said John Mozeliak, president of baseball operations. “You look at what is happening around our country right now. There are a lot of things closing down. You could view this as a pause. Hopefully, it allows us to get into a position where we can resume playing baseball again.”For the first time since the players’ strike ended in 1995, the beginning of the baseball season will be pushed back, and that could mean a schedule shortened from 162 games. Mozeliak said once a start date is clearer an additional, shortened spring training might be necessary. Cities, like St. Louis and Cincinnati, have suggested or imposed policies limiting the size of groups that can gather for an event. Illinois’ professional teams have reportedly agreed not to hold games with crowds larger than 250 until after May 1. If the season resumes, Wrigley Field will either be empty for Cubs games before that date, or the Cubs will be on the road. The Cardinals’ home opener, originally scheduled for April 2 against Baltimore, will be pushed back.There is no timetable for baseball to decide on an opening day.“I think when you see other leagues take actions to either keep fans out or cancel games or suspend games, you just worry about it,” said lefty Andrew Miller, a representative with the players’ association. “These are spring training games. This doesn’t count toward winning the World Series. You just want an abundance of caution. I trust that Major League Baseball has that priority correct.”Mozeliak said there should be “clarity” on the team’s next steps this weekend.“Everything is moving so fast,” he said.The cancellation of games was the culmination of a six-day whirlwind that started with the Cardinals, on Saturday, urging their players to pre-sign baseballs to toss to fans and avoid unnecessary hand-to-hand contact. By Monday evening, clubhouses were closed to non-essential employees and the media. As of Tuesday, several teams were exploring alternate venues for their early games or playing in empty stadiums, as the Cardinals might have in Cincinnati for the original opener on March 26. On Wednesday, the NBA suspended its season — news manager Mike Shildt woke up to Thursday morning and was the topic of conversation for the players as they readied for a 1 p.m. Florida time game. The game started a few hours after Florida’s governor urged business not to hold events with more than 250 people in the same place. Several Cardinals players said they suspected it would be the last game for a while. They had nine Grapefruit League games remaining on the schedule.Kolten Wong, who batted leadoff Thursday, said he stepped into the box feeling odd about playing the game and intended to track pitches, just watch them. He was hit by one. Miller described how the whole day had a “weird vibe” and “a last-day-of-school-type feeling.” Reports of Major League Baseball “suspending baseball operations” surfaced during the third inning of the Cardinals’ game, right as Adam Wainwright got a routine fly ball to right field. Not yet suspended at all, baseball operations were tied, 0-0, at Roger Dean Stadium.The game ended 29 minutes before MLB’s announced start of the cancellation.The Cardinals won, 3-0.“Felt like the most meaningless baseball game in the history of the sport,” third baseman Matt Carpenter said.The full ramifications of Thursday’s announcement are still being understood by the commissioner’s office and clubs, starting with the next week of player workouts, if players can return home, how to keep pitchers viable, and how players will be paid if the season is shortened. In the release, MLB stated the cause of the decision was “the national emergency created by the coronavirus pandemic.” That’s language used in the CBA should salaries be adjusted.Additionally, for the Cardinals: • They brought all of their scouts — for professional and for amateur games — off the road Wednesday and urged them to go home.• Scrimmages against the Marlins, who share Roger Dean Stadium with the Cardinals, are not permitted to avoid large gatherings, though that policy could be adjusted in the coming days.• Intrasquad scrimmages can be held.• Although not officially canceled by Thursday’s announcement, the Cardinals do not expect to reschedule the exhibition game at the Texas Rangers’ new ballpark, which was set for March 23.• The London Series, set for June but in jeopardy, has not been addressed as the Cardinals and Cubs can wait until closer to the date to see what concerns and travel restrictions are in place.In the coming days, the Cardinals also must rearrange schedules to accommodate the minor-league players who officially began their spring training this week. The goal will be to reduce the traffic at the facility, slim the size of workout groups. The minor-league season has also been delayed to an undetermined start. On Thursday, many minor-leaguers had physicals, and they included questions about their international travel and evaluations for any symptoms that are indicators of the coronavirus.The Cardinals have not had any players or staff members display any of the symptoms that would qualify them to receive a test for COVID-19, Mozeliak said.He met with the major-league team early Thursday morning to update all the players on the situation, and admitted to them that he didn’t have all the answers, not about when or if they would play. Mozeliak said it was the first day he “felt there was real anxiety in that clubhouse.”Players agreed.“The thing of having that many people in there — people come down here to Florida, they’re always an older couple, seeing that, and exposing them would be the most (concerning),” Wong said. “For us, we can take a few weeks off and fight the thing off. For some people, it’s the end. That’s the last thing you don’t want to do — is to be playing and knowing you’re putting people in that kind of situation.”

