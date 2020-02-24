🔥A Parasite fan built the house in Sims 4 – and it's incredibly accurate🔥

The house from the Oscar-award-winning film Parasite has been recreated by a fan in The Sims 4 – and it’s insanely accurate.

Sims architect and YouTuber simkongarchitect is known for having a knack for making popular buildings in the simulation game.

Their latest triumph is the house which features in Bong Joon-ho’s groundbreaking film, Parasite, which has not only raked in a whopping $48.9million in box office earnings since its release, but also made history at the 2020 Oscars earlier this month.

For fans of both the movie and the game, here’s the incredibly detailed video tutorial – and yes, there are film spoilers in the clip below, so watch at your own risk.

From the back garden to the stunning wall-length windows, fans of the film will recognise the attention to detail and care placed into this faithful rebuilding of the entire house.

The video takes you through the property in VR, showing the level of depth gone into this project.

From the striking coffee table in the lounge, to the kitchen lined with glass bottles and, of course, the basement door and each family member’s bedroom – no detail has been left out.

Tables, chairs and paintings have also been faithfully recreated, as have the beds and light fixtures, as if pulled right out of the film.

With everything that happens in the film considered, the home actually looks like a lovely place to live. Perhaps the inhabitants of The Sims will give this property the life it deserves.

Specifically, the back garden will be instantly recognisible to those who have seen the film, standing as a testament to how much effort has gone into this.

To replicate the house yourself, you can either follow along in the video above, or if you’re not a pro architect then you can go ahead and download the lot from The Sims 4 Origin Gallery function.

Exterior shot of the Parasite house recreated in the Sims 4 (EA)

The Origin Gallery is a space for people to upload and of their weird and wonderful creations for other players to download and use in their own version of the Sims. From buildings, to celebrity lookalikes it’s a wonderful resource that helps keep the Sims 4 community creative and thriving.

Parasite made history when it won four Oscars, including Best Picture, Best Director, Best Original Screenplay and Best International Film.

When it premiered at Cannes, director Bong Joon-ho pleaded for nothing to be disclosed about the story beyond what is in the trailers.

Set in contemporary Seoul, the film follows the lives of two families who are mirror images of each other, and explores the relationship that develops between them.

If you haven’t already seen it, you can still catch the film in cinemas nationwide.

