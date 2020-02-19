🔥A Number review: Roger Allam and Colin Morgan give fine performances in Caryl Churchill's nature-nurture debate🔥

Going Out in London Discover

Fine performances by Roger Allam and Colin Morgan galvanise this short, sharp meditation on cloning and identity by Caryl Churchill.

The play won the Evening Standard Best Play Award on its premiere in 2002, when the first mammalian clone, Dolly the sheep, still seemed a novelty. Churchill delves into the emotional and philosophical ramifications of the procedure on a human family, probing the boundaries of blood and what is ‘natural’. Polly Findlay’s taut production feels fresh and immediate.

Allam’s rumpled testiness sits well with the character of Salter, who discovers that several illegal copies were made of his son. He’s upset, yes, but he can also see a large compensation claim coming. The son (Morgan), identified only as B1, is more immediately overcome with the mind-bending idea of having doppelgangers walking the streets, the same but different.

Things ramp up after the first of several adroit scene changes on Lizzie Clachan’s tatty domestic set when we discover that B1 is himself a clone of Salter’s original son, B2 – Morgan again, but threateningly clenched and cold-eyed. Allam lets Salter’s real nature leach out. A heavy drinker, he neglected and abused his son, then put him in care. Later, reformed, he had B1 created and doted on him. I won’t spoil the subsequent surprises.

If the background logistics are sketchy – who made the human copies, and why? – the relationships between Salter and his offspring, and their differing reactions to finding that they are not unique, are right on the money. The dialogue is fragmentary, overlapping as they all grapple with something much bigger than themselves.

Allam’s performance is a slow, seedy descent into moral horror, while Morgan quite dazzlingly differentiates three characters with the same face and the same DNA but with wildly divergent personalities shaped by experience.

This is the nature versus nurture debate minted anew. It’s almost exactly an hour long and the ending is abrupt, but Churchill packs more ideas and feeling into that time than most dramatists manage at twice the length.

Until 14 March (0333 320 0052, bridgetheatre.co.uk)

