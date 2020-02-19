🔥A Number at Bridge Theatre: First look at Roger Allam and Colin Morgan in Caryl Churchill's play🔥

Going Out in London Discover

The first production pictures of Roger Allam and Colin Morgan in A Number have been released.

The revival of Caryl Churchill’s play, which opens this week at the Bridge Theatre, is directed by Polly Findlay.

Allam plays a man who, after his wife dies and his young son is put into care, makes an illegal clone of the boy. Colin Morgan plays the multiple clones.

Allam told the Standard in an interview: “He gets the chance to do it all again, and becomes kind of addicted to being a good and loving father, until the fiction he has built up between him and the second son is completely destroyed. I think it’s incredibly emotional and tragic.”

The production has designs by Lizzie Clachan, lighting by Peter Mumford, sound by Carolyn Downing and composition by Marc Tritschler.

A Number won the Evening Standard Theatre Award for best play when it debuted at the Royal Court in 2002, starring Michael Gambon and Daniel Craig.

It is one of two Churchill plays running concurrently in London – Far Away opened last week at the Donmar Warehouse, with the Standard’s review calling it “eerie fable, which stuns you with its craft”.

A Number is running at the Bridge Theatre until March 14, bridgetheatre.co.uk

