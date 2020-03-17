🔥A note to our readers from Ian Caso, St. Louis Post-Dispatch president and publisher🔥

Dear readers,In these unprecedented times, the health and safety of our employees, readers and advertisers is our highest priority. As we gather and deliver the most up-to-date news of the coronavirus pandemic, we want you to know that we are taking extra measures to keep our work environments safe.Our employees are following all recommendations of the CDC regarding personal hygiene and travel. In addition, we have already taken numerous steps to disinfect our production facilities and offices, and will continue these practices making any appropriate changes as the situation evolves.Our newsroom staff is working relentlessly, reporting on all aspects of this pandemic including closings and cancellations, medical repercussions, the decision-making processes of local leaders, expert advice and tips about how best to deal with the impact of the virus and much more.Whether in print, on STLtoday.com or via our e-edition, we are committed to our mission of reporting and delivering local, national, and international news, especially in difficult times. With that in mind, content regarding the coronavirus outbreak is available to everyone at no cost by visiting STLtoday.com/coronavirus.We encourage everyone in the St. Louis community to stay accurately informed of news related to this evolving event.

