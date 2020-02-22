🔥A New Star Wars Movie Is In The Works, But Will It Be A Theatrical Release Or For Disney+?🔥

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker may have marked the end of an era for one saga, but there’s another one soon on the horizon. Aside from previously announced projects from Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige and The Last Jedi’s Rian Johnson, another film from the iconic Lucasfilm property is reportedly in the works as well.

J.D. Dillard, the director behind indie sci-fi films Sleight and Sweetheart, has been tapped to direct a Star Wars project, with Luke Cage writer Matt Owens penning the script, The Hollywood Reporter has just learned. However, as of right now, it remains to be seen if this Star Wars project will be a theatrical offering or be put on the Disney+ streaming service.

Dillard made waves back at the Sundance Film Festival in 2016 for his directorial debut, Sleight. The thriller revolving around a street magician was critically acclaimed and made $4 million at the box office on a budget of just $250,000.

He’s not a complete stranger to Star Wars considering he started at the receptionist desk of J.J. Abrams’ Bad Robot production company. J.D. Dillard ended up working on production and technical support for 2015’s The Force Awakens and he considered J.J. as a professional mentor to him. Could have J.J. perhaps have put a good word out for him?