🔥A look back at London Fashion Week through the years🔥

London Fashion Week starts today and the capital is gearing up for yet another season of shows, stars and style.

However, the glamorous five-day-event, now placed alongside New York, Milan and Paris, hasn’t always been like this since its beginnings in 1984. In fact, it was founded in a car park in Kensington.

John Galliano and Zandra Rhodes were a few of the visionaries to be uncovered in the eighties, as well as Tracey Boyd, Ghost and Betty Jackson, who were popular designers at the time.

Although the early nineties saw the recession hit the fashion industry hard, Alexander McQueen came onto the scene in 1992 and dominated the catwalks throughout the era with his boundary-pushing designs. His shows encapsulated an element of creativity and uniqueness which still pervades London Fashion Week today.

Alexander McQueen in 2000 (AFP/Getty Images)

The runways also quickly attracted supermodels Naomi Campbell and Kate Moss, who made regular appearances throughout the nineties for designers such as Matthew Williamson and Jasper Conran.

Naomi Campbell walking for Matthew Williamson (AFP/Getty Images)

Although the iconic pair haven’t taken to a LFW catwalk in years, they still show their support and are often seen sitting front row at Topshop, Burberry and Christopher Kane.

Kate Moss and Naomi Campbell sat front row at Burberry during London Fashion Week in 2015 (Getty Images for Burberry)

However, it’s not just the models who change with the times, but the designers, too.

The LFW schedule is growing increasingly competitive, which means many designers don’t make the cut year on year. But there are those who have managed to stand the test of time, keeping their place on the prestigious schedule for decades.

Vivienne Westwood in 1997 (PA Archive/PA Images)

Vivienne Westwood rose to fame in the eighties thanks to her punk attitude which fused fashion with politics and pop culture.

Years later and her collections still manage to be as relevant and powerful today as they were then, her fashion shows remaining one of the most-anticipated spectacles each season.

Vivienne Westwood in 2017 (Getty Images)

Other long-running labels include Burberry, John Rocha, Pam Hogg and Julien Macdonald, whose shows are never short of A-listers.

For example, in 1999, Macdonald created a very memorable moment when he welcomed Kate Moss and Scary Spice onto the catwalk to showcase his latest sparkly creations.

Kate Moss and Mel B walk for Julien MacDonald (PA )

With London Fashion Week’s AW19 schedule filled to the brim with upcoming talent, as well as Alexa Chung and Victoria Beckham returning to the line-up for a second season we are sure LFW will continue for many more years to come.