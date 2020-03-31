A Look Back • 1829 building, said to be home of the hot dog, demolished in 1947

Demolition begins March 31, 1947. The property owner, a local railroad supervisor, said he didn’t know what he would do with the cleared property. There was talk of reassembling it for a museum, but that didn’t happen. (Post-Dispatch)

The hulk of the Jean Baptiste Roy house, 615-17 South Second Street, in October 1946, as efforts were rising to preserve it. The home had been built of limestone in 1829 by Roy, an explorer and fur trapper. In 1874, a butcher named John Boepple turned it into his meat shop. St. Louis tradition holds that the hot dog — sausage in a bun — was invented there. In 1947, it was the oldest dwelling in St. Louis. (Post-Dispatch)

Grace Ashley Papin, president of the Campbell House Foundation in St. Louis, shows the Roy house to Harvard University professor Kenneth J. Conant, who also is president of the American Society of Archaeological Historians. They toured the building on Jan. 22, 1947, when Conant declared it historic and worth saving. They are standing in the back yard of the building. (Post-Dispatch)

Kenneth J. Conant, Harvard University professor, inspects a fireplace on the second floor of the 118-year-old building on Jan. 22, 1947. (Post-Dispatch)

The wrecking job continues in April 1947. The site is now beneath the Poplar Street Bridge. (Post-Dispatch)

ST. LOUIS • It was the oldest dwelling in the city. Local tradition claimed the hot dog was invented within its limestone walls.None of that was enough to save the Jean Baptiste Roy home, a crumbling and vacant two-story structure at 615-17 South Second Street that dated to 1829. Despite earnest efforts to preserve it, demolition began March 31, 1947. There was talk of reassembling it for a museum, but its building stones were scattered.The building, two blocks south of the Gateway Arch grounds, probably would not have survived a lot longer anyway. The Poplar Street Bridge, running directly over the site, opened in 1967.Roy, a fur trapper and explorer, had the home built on land he bought from Pierre Chouteau Jr. Whether he and his family lived there isn’t clear. Nor is when he died, probably in 1847.In 1874, a butcher named John Boepple bought the house from Roy’s descendants and turned it into his meat shop. Boepple and his business partner, William Tamme, made sausage.That’s how St. Louis’ claim to the hot dog evolved. The story has it that Anton L. Feuchtwanger, who peddled Boepple-Tamme sausages on city streets, suggested putting them between buttered buns.Who knows? Other claimants hailed from Coney Island, N.Y., and Frankfurt, Germany. But the St. Louis version was catchy enough to spice up the effort to save the Roy house.By 1946, the building was crumbling and empty. A homeless man who had spent a few nights there told a reporter, “Even the rats don’t come ’round much.”Charles van Ravenswaay, director of the Missouri Historical Society, campaigned to save the building. The St. Louis Star-Times newspaper managed to delay demolition. A Harvard University professor, Kenneth J. Conant, who also was president of the American Society of Archaeological Historians, toured the home in January 1947 and declared it worthy.”It is part of the birthright of the city,” Conant said. “You will be surprised how elegant a restoration would be made of this building.”Owners of American Packing Co., a meat-processing company at 3858 Garfield Avenue, sniffed some good publicity in saving the hot dog house. They announced plans to buy, move and rebuild it “for the children of the city.” They dropped the idea after failing to find a new site.Preservation groups adopted more resolutions. But with the riverfront district recently obliterated for the Jefferson National Expansion Memorial, there was little public interest in Roy’s house. The property owner, a railroad supervisor named A.L. Browne, ordered demolition to begin.Lee Hess, owner of the Chatillon-DeMenil Mansion south of downtown, arranged to buy the remains for yet another unrealized dream of reassembly. American Packing’s plant closed in 1961.Read more stories from Tim O’Neil’s Look Back series.

