🔥A Levels and GCSE exams will not take place in May and June as UK schools close due to coronavirus outbreak, Boris Johnson announces🔥

Posted by — March 18, 2020
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced that school exams including GCSEs and A Levels will not take place in May and June as schools close due to the coronavirus outbreak. 

More follows…

