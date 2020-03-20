🔥A-Level and GCSE results to be partly based on teachers 'guessing what marks students would have got'🔥

A-level and GCSE results this year will be partially based on teachers guessing the marks students would have got, the Government has announced.

With exams cancelled and schools closed due to the coronavirus crisis, new guidance published on Friday said that exam boards will be asking teachers to submit judgments about the grades they think their students would have received if exams had gone ahead. 

Teachers will have to take into account “a range of evidence and data”, such as mock exam results and other school work. 

This will be combined with information from “other relevant data”, such as pupils’ previous attainment, to calculate their grades.

