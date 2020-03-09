🔥‘A good position’: Morneau says Canada has fiscal room to respond to market collapse🔥

OTTAWA – With oil prices falling 25 per cent and the Toronto Stock exchange posting its worst day since 1987, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said the government has the fiscal room to weather the storm.

Morneau spoke to reporters after markets closed Monday, on one of the worst trading days on record, with big plunges and energy firms being especially hard hit.

“We have a strong fiscal position. We have been lowering our level of debt as a function of our economy over the last five years. That puts us in a good position to support people as they go through challenges,” said Morneau.

The Liberals are forecasting a $26 billion deficit for this financial year and $28 billion in 2020, but Morneau stressed that as a share of the broader economy, it’s a small number and that gives the government fiscal room to respond.

Morneau outlined no specific measures to boost the economy on Monday, but said the country has a strong balance sheet, a strong banking system and a strong health care system that would help them manage this crisis.

The drop in stock prices was driven by a collapse in oil prices, caused both by a price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia, as well concerns around the coronavirus and the potential it has to significantly damage the economy.

The government has not yet announced a budget date, but Morneau said he would not wait for that budget to act.

“I think it is important not to think about the budget as an event. In the past we have reacted to economic challenges when those economic challenges come up,” he said.

He said they were still working on the budget aiming to address long term government goals and would announce a date when they were ready.

The oil crash will hit energy dependent provinces particularly hard. Alberta based its budget on an average oil price of US $58 per barrel, every dollar off that average next year will cost the provincial treasury $310 million.

Premier Jason Kenney has been calling on the government to change the fiscal stabilization program, which gives provinces more funds through the equalization process when they are hit by a significant economic shock.

Morneau said the government hoped to have something to announce on that program soon.

“We want to make sure it responds to significant financial shocks for provinces. So that work, as I promised, as finance minister is ongoing and we will have results of that in a pretty near term so we can talk about that and assure them.”

Conservative finance critic Pierre Poilievre said the government had wasted taxpayer dollars for years and was now completely unprepared to handle a crisis.

“These Liberals have spent the cupboard bare and all we have is a leaky roof as we enter this winter,” Poilievre said to reporters before question period. “We are weak and vulnerable as a result of Justin Trudeau’s irresponsible decisions.”

He repeated those comments during question period, saying the government would have no room to respond to a sluggish economy caused by a drop to oil prices.

“How could they have left common sense behind and made us so weak and vulnerable?” he asked in the house.



Conservative MP Pierre Poilievre.

Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press/File

Sean Fraser, the Parliamentary Secretary to the finance minister, said Poilievre was misconstruing the facts.

“We have made investments in the Canadian economy that have seen 1.2 million jobs added including 30,000 in the last few months alone,” he said. “These things don’t happen by accident, they happen because we have been putting measures in place to grow the economy.”

Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan said he was extremely concerned about the price drop.

“Let’s see how this day plays out. Canada is the fourth largest oil exporter in the world,” he said. “Days like today are not easy.”

O’Regan said he had been in contact with Alberta’s energy minister and would do all they can to support the industry.

“My message to Albertans right now is we will continue to work with the provincial government and our highest priority are energy workers and their families.”

