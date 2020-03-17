🔥A fashion editor's guide to what to wear to WFH🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

The perfect working-from- home wardrobe has been the subject of mass scrutiny in recent weeks, with to-bra or not-to-bra and the matter of when to part ways with your duvet among the leading points of debate.

Of course, true perfection lies in whatever makes you feel most comfortable. Whether you choose to stick with sweatpants or power through in PJs, here’s our guide to dressing for the home front.

1. No sweat sweats

Ninety Percent hoodie, £135, shop it here and tracksuit bottoms, £130, shop them here (Ninety Percent)

The holy grail of all WFH outfits: hoodie plus track pants.

Think of it as an opportunity to recreate some of your favourite student ensembles. With a grown-up twist, of course. Certainly, there are plenty of luxe hoodie options around these days with every fashion house worth its four-figure price tags — see Balenciaga and Givenchy — long-term advocates of the style. But it’s the basics brands that win out, with the emergence of labels such as Ninety Percent and LA-based Les Tien, as well as English heritage brand Sunspel among the most palatable options. Choose large sizes and embrace the elasticated waistband for a truly flexible working experience.

2. PJ days

Rainbow silk PJs, £395, shop them here (Chinti & Parker)

While some home-workers won’t consider sitting down to their laptops without a blow dry and a well fitting bra in place, there are some for whom the comfort of their favourite pair of pyjamas proves irresistible. Posh loungewear brands, such as US-based Skin and UK based Chinti & Parker, possess a host of solutions to this with natural materials and organic cottons the foundation of a collection loaded with PJs, robes and sleepy slacks in neutral shades. Undoubtedly, you won’t feel ashamed opening the door to your Uber Eats driver in one of their ensembles. But you may wish to detangle yourself from your duvet before you do.

3. The case for cashmere

Arket cashmere jumper, £175 and trousers, £125, shop them here (Arket)

If your (WFH) daily grind involves a conference call or two, you may want to consider an outfit that translates to the outside world — from the waist up, at least. This is where the cashmere tracksuit comes in. A trouser suit for the home-working generation, head to toe cashmere is as smart as it gets for the sofa. Arket is a master of this look with recycled cashmere track pants and oversized knits among the chain’s bestsellers right now. For the ultimate lounge-lover look, team with faux fur slides. Truly tactile stuff.

4. Big jeans energy

Raey stride wide-leg jeans, £140, shop them here (Matches Fashion)

For those who like their civvies to look like civvies, jeans are a staying home essential. But that need not mean compromising on comfort. Wide-leg jeans are your salvation in this instance. Opt for a loose-fit pair that hangs on the hips — Raey’s stride jeans are the dream. For home use, team with oversized T-shirts and your favourite pair of slides. When you rejoin the world, the season’s favourite jeans style will make a fine companion for just about everything in your wardrobe