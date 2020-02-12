A change in Missouri term limits could be on November ballot

Theresa Dintleman, assistant director of the St. Louis County Board of Elections, checks in during a mock election day procedure to test the new voting machines at their office in St. Ann on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.

Cristina M. Fletes

JEFFERSON CITY — Missouri voters could be asked in November to alter the way term limits affect state lawmakers.Under a proposed referendum, members of the House and Senate would be allowed to serve a total of 16 years in either chamber, rather than a total of eight years in each chamber.No matter how a lawmaker might split up their service, they still would be limited to no more than 16 years in office.“I think it is really important to make this change,” said Rep. Steve Lynch, R-Waynesville, who is sponsoring the proposal. “It has caused a lot of inexperience in the House and in the Senate.”Voters overwhelmingly approved term limits for state legislators in 1992 based on the idea that limiting a politician’s time in office would make them more responsive to voters.But, Lynch and others say the current set-up has increased the influence of unelected insiders.“The institutional knowledge lays in the hands of the bureaucrats and the lobbyists,” said Lynch, a former furniture store owner, who is serving in his fourth and final two-year term.During a hearing on the legislation Wednesday before the House Elections and Elected Officials Committee, Rep. Dan Stacy, R-Blue Springs, defended term limits, saying they force lawmakers to act quickly on issues.“We can get lazy at some level,” Stacy said.Rep. John Simmons, R-Washington, a freshman member of the House, said the loss of institutional knowledge can be harmful to policy-making. He said term limits should be abolished altogether.“The election is the term limit,” Simmons said.Lynch said term limits have resulted in a Legislature that is inexperienced.During the last election cycle, for example, nearly two-thirds of the House had two years of experience or less.“It really hinders how deep we can dive into subjects,” Lynch said. “It takes us years to get up to speed. It is a steep learning curve.”It’s not the first time state lawmakers have attempted to change the term limit law.In 2018, the Missouri Senate also approved legislation that would have asked voters to amend the Constitution to allow lawmakers to serve all 16 years in one legislative chamber or the other, instead of eight years in each.The bill was brought up for debate in the House on the final day of the session, but did not come up for a final vote before lawmakers adjourned for the year.The latest version would not be the only term limit-related question on the November ballot.Last year, lawmakers approved a proposed constitutional amendment to limit the lieutenant governor, secretary of state, auditor and attorney general to being elected to two four-year terms.That would match term limits already in place for the governor and state treasurer.

State government is a big, sprawling operation that spends your Missouri tax dollars. Stay up to date on what’s happening in Jefferson City by subscribing.

St. Louis Post-Dispatch Our daily political newsletter featuring local and national updates and analysis.

Belmar is departing while the department concludes mediation with a gay lieutenant who won a nearly $20 million verdict in a workplace discrimination case.

The county’s plan is to borrow the money to pay Wildhaber and pay it off over 10 to 30 years.

The true source of the donation, revealed in a November 2019 state disclosure filed by the political action committee, sheds more light on how Sinquefield’s operation was able to funnel approximately $700,000 to Stenger’s political efforts — a sum first disclosed by federal prosecutors in August.

“By allowing campaign-paid consultants to interact and advise AGO staff, former Attorney General Hawley potentially used state resources for political purposes,” the audit says.

The state constitution currently allows casinos only along the Mississippi and Missouri rivers. The proposed constitutional amendment would add the Osage River downstream from the point where the Bagnell Dam forms the Lake of the Ozarks to where it joins with the Missouri River a little east of Jefferson City.

“In military culture, you’re being told to go there,” said Michael “Mikey” Weinstein, president of the New Mexico-based Military Religious Freedom Foundation.

“So is this transcript going to be kept confidential?” an attorney for a former attorney general’s office staffer asked.

The City Council decided Monday to research how other municipalities are dealing with potentially dangerous dogs and may draft an ordinance to regulate their presence in the city following a couple of incidents involving pit bulls in recent days.

Democrats have raised concerns over whether immigrants, children and non-voters would count during the redistricting process.

Theresa Dintleman, assistant director of the St. Louis County Board of Elections, checks in during a mock election day procedure to test the new voting machines at their office in St. Ann on Friday, Nov. 22, 2019. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com.