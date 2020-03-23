🔥A CEO speaks. Publicis' Annette King on a fortnight of the hardest decisions🔥

This last two weeks I’ve had to make more decisions than I have ever made in my life. And they are such important calls to make; decisions that affect people’s lives – our people’s health, our clients’ health, our clients’ businesses.

The most important thing has been communicating to our staff and clients about what has been happening and how we’ve responded. Early last week we had our first case in one of our four campuses. We sent everyone home, obviously, did a deep clean at great expense, and closed the office for a couple of days. We went through all the people they had been in contact with and had them self-isolate, and communicated with all the clients they’d met.

The plan had been to open the office again on Monday but then the advice from government suddenly changed. Last week it had just been about washing your hands, then it was: “work from home if you can.”

By then, we had more people showing symptoms, clients had staff showing symptoms as well and we realised we had to recommend everybody work from home.

We set up systems with our clients early on so that we would communicate to them when our people showed symptoms and vice versa. We have 4500 people in various different businesses so to avoid confusion, this was all handled at group level by a few people in my comms team and me.

We have six buildings, and we kept them open until Tuesday night but then closed them all except our place on Chancery Lane, to help people decide not to come in while still having somewhere for our people, clients and partners to go to.

The thing is that not everyone has the ability to work from home – they may be in noisy, shared flats or not have the space to do conference calls, so we also kept the one office open for those who really need it.

At the same time we were adapting to the tech platforms we needed to talk to clients from home, working out which were best for films, presentations, phone calls. We have our own core platforms, of course, but we realised you have to also work out what the clients use, so there was lots of technological learning going on.

It’s been so-full on as we pivot to a new way of working that we’re only just looking at how our evenues are going to be affected. Will this hit our clients and what they need to do? Yes, of course it will.

But there will be an upturn at some point and how we all handle that is really important. We will continue to work with our clients on their long term strategy while also helping with what they’re doing now, as we always do but with a bit more focus on the now. The way you behave as a brand in a crisis like this will be crucial to your perception longer term. There have been some brilliant initiatives from the supermarkets – for example, our client Morrisons is paying all their small suppliers right up front so they have got the cash.

There’s been so much to think about, and it changes rapidly every day. Has it been stressful? Well, I will say I have slept a little less lately but we will all be ok in the end. Keep smiling and stay well.

As told to Jim Armitage

