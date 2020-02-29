🔥A century of fashion illustrations brought to life at new exhibit🔥

Before photography, illustrators brought fashion to life. A century of fashion illustration is being celebrated at a new exhibition at the Society of Illustrators in New York with drawings from greats such as Carl ‘Eric’ Ericson and Rene Bouche. “CBS This Morning” co-host Anthony Mason takes a look at the new exhibit that features magazine and other media pieces, including one from his own step-father who illustrated for both “Vogue” and “Town and Country” in the 1950s and 60s.