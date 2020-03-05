🔥A bluffer's guide to Mantelmania: how to fake it🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Hilary Mantel’s latest, The Mirror And The Light, comes out today. It is already the book of the decade (it doesn’t matter that the decade has barely begun; it’s never too early to call it). This is the book to be seen reading, even if you don’t actually finish it.

It is 882 pages long — a slog for even quick readers, or those with a very long commute. (It is, however, ideal if you find yourself self-isolating for 14 days thanks to coronavirus.) So, if you don’t have time on your hands, how do you give the impression you’ve read it? Here’s how to fake it.

What’s it about?

This is the third volume in Hilary Mantel’s trilogy about Thomas Cromwell, tracing his humble beginnings in Putney to his role as the fixer and right-hand man of Henry VIII.

He was, more than anyone else, responsible for implementing the Reformation in England and dissolving the monasteries. He also dealt with Henry’s wives — a tricky matter.

What does the title, The Mirror And The Light, actually mean?

It’s a description of Henry VIII as “the mirror and light of all other kings and princes in Christendom”. Which is ironic, given what happens.

Author Hilary Mantel (BBC/Oxford Film and TV)

The recap

The first book of the trilogy, Wolf Hall, is about Cromwell’s rise to power under his patron, Cardinal Wolsey. Henry VIII brought down Wolsey when the cardinal didn’t manage to dissolve his first marriage to Catherine of Aragon so he could marry Anne Boleyn. (Henry had six wives; Cromwell only dealt with the first four.) Cromwell took Wolsey’s role as the King’s fixer and saw off Thomas More, who succeeded Wolsey as Lord Chancellor. More was beheaded, and Henry broke with Rome.

The second book, Bring Up The Bodies, sees Anne Boleyn as Queen. It ends with her being condemned to death, so Henry can marry his new fancy: shy Jane Seymour. Cromwell engineers Anne’s downfall, not least because she and her circle were involved in the destruction of Cardinal Wolsey. (Loyalty to Wolsey is Cromwell’s main redeeming feature in this trilogy.) One of the men executed is Anne’s brother George, for allegedly having sex with her. Yes, incest: gross.

The Mirror & The Light by Hilary Mantel

Which brings us to…

The Mirror And The Light, which begins in 1536 where the second left off, with the execution of Anne Boleyn. The book begins: “Once the queen’s head is severed, he walks away. A sharp pang of appetite reminds him that it is time for a second breakfast…”

Bring up the Bodies by Hilary Mantel

Got the plot

Cromwell’s rise and rise. He becomes Earl of Essex, the King’s Secretary and Lord Privy Seal, despite his humble origins, which annoys grandees like the Duke of Norfolk. There is a popular rebellion in the North, the Pilgrimage of Grace, against the changes in religion. This is suppressed with the usual deceit and brutality. Jane Seymour becomes Queen, and dies after giving birth to a son. Cromwell is involved with Henry’s marriage to the German Anne of Cleves, whom Henry doesn’t fancy when he sees her (she smells). He blames Cromwell. Meanwhile, Cromwell has married his son Richard to Queen Jane’s sister, which brings him dangerously close to the throne. There is, then, an awful lot of history crammed into this book. It ends in 1540 with…

Wolf Hall by Hilary Mantel

Spoiler alert

… the beheading of Cromwell. Actually, this wouldn’t be a spoiler if English history was taught properly in schools.

The Big Man

Thomas Cromwell in life was ruthless and avaricious: see the giveaway portrait by Holbein. Here he is an actual Renaissance man. He starts as the son of a brewer and ends as the most powerful man in England after the King.

Hilary Mantel makes him a brilliant linguist, a man handy with a knife, a genius organiser (true), a practical man of action (good on building projects) and even a proto-environmentalist. Mantel also makes him a) fanciable and b) a hero for our time: a self-made man brought low by entitled snobs.

Got style

Mantel writes in the present tense, in the third person. So, there’s a lot of “he says”, “he thinks”, which can be confusing. This drives some people nuts. The characters have modern diction with authentic period turns of phrase. Sometimes she slips. At one point, Jane Seymour observes: “Marvellous, isn’t it?”, which is more modern royal than Tudor royal.

Does Hilary Mantel take liberties with history?

Of course she does. She makes good use of the most recent biography by Diarmaid MacCulloch. Mantel’s most interesting take on Cromwell is that he is driven by loyalty to the memory of Cardinal Wolsey.

Her worst move is to turn Thomas More into a heretic-hunting killjoy when he was one of the wittiest men of his time, who educated his daughters as well as any man, and was England’s foremost humanist. She even has him arranging an assassination from the Tower, which would take some doing.Weirdly, she dismisses the Pilgrimage of Grace, a genuine mass popular uprising, as mob violence by a rabble.

She’s good on period detail: there’s a description of a burning … eugh.

NB, you can learn more about her writing process in a BBC documentary, Hilary Mantel: Return to Wolf Hall, which airs on Saturday.

Talking points

Do say: It’s obviously too long. She can’t seem to leave anything out. But amazing how she manages to get so much history in. The descriptions of food!

Don’t say: It’s so long, I lost the will to live after the first chapter.

Do say: She really brings the period to life. The depiction of Thomas Wyatt, now that was fabulous; it really makes you think about his poetry.

Don’t say: Did you see the cast of characters at the beginning? That ran to five-and-a-half pages.

Do say: It was so striking how she managed to tie up the beginning with the end. The whole thing starts with Cromwell lying on the ground and it ends with him lying on the ground. Without his head, obviously.

Don’t say: I can’t wait for the televised version to find out what’s going on. Do you think they’ll still get Mark Rylance?

Do say: She’s obviously our best contemporary novelist.

Don’t say: Game Of Thrones, eh?

The Important Question. Does she deserve a third Booker? Yes.

How Cromwell are you? by Samuel Fishwick

Thomas Cromwell was, in modern parlance, a generational talent. Henry VIII knew it. History knows it. Thanks to Hilary Mantel, you know it. The man, the legend — he invariably got things done, one way or another. Maybe you too have a problem that needs solving, perhaps a nation state in peril. The question is, are you Cromwell enough for the job?

1. It’s 1534 and you are the newly appointed master of the rolls. Congrats! What do your close friends call you?

a. Your goodness.

b. Thomas.

c. TC (providing it’s with dignity).

2. It’s your first day in a new job in Westminster. What outfit will you wear to impress the boss?

a. Statement blazer, polished winklepickers and a power ruff.

b. Understated black velvet, lined overcoat and a power codpiece.

c. Adidas anorak, two plaid shirts and a power lanyard.

3. Oh no! You are locked in a titanic power struggle for sovereignty with the largest power base in Europe. Where do you turn?

a. To your blog, to light up your “batsignal” calling all “weirdos and misfits”.

b. To Rome. You’re on a mission from God.

c. To the office, to hand in your P45.

4. The career’s going well, and you’ve decided to move house. Where do you want to set up shop?

a. Austin, Texas.

b. Austin Friars.

c. Austin Powers.

5. You’re going on a long business trip, and plan to while away the long hours with a little light reading. What book do you pack?

a. Ayn Rand’s Atlas Shrugged, translated into Ancient Greek.

b. Erasmus’s New Testament, translated into Ancient Greek.

c. E L James’s Fifty Shades Darker, translated into Ancient Greek.