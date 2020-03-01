‘A big-leaguer right now’: Prospect Carlson excelling as center of attention for Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson catches a pop fly during individual defensive drills during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

Laurie Skrivan

JUPITER, Fla. — Selected in the same draft as Dylan Carlson, six rounds and 193 picks later, catcher Andrew Knizner first shared a dugout with the outfielder in Low-A Peoria and wondered when exactly this heralded teenager was going to put the hitter in switch-hitter.“I was like, golly, this guy does not swing the bat at all — doesn’t swing,” Knizner said. “I was like, ‘What the heck is this guy doing?’ Now I know. He looked at his whole game and wasn’t trying to become the player he is today just overnight. He was putting together a plan on how he wanted to develop over the course of a couple of years to be ready when it mattered, to be ready to play in the big leagues.”Carlson’s plan is coming together.By golly, with each swing he’s closer to the majors.Carlson concluded the first week of Grapefruit League games by reaching base in eight consecutive plate appearances, including three times Saturday in his first spring start in center field. He went almost four days without an opponent getting him out, starting with a triple and a double on Wednesday, continuing with three consecutive walks, and then a two-for-three day Saturday. By the time he struck out in his final plate appearance Saturday vs. Washington, Carlson already had a single, a double and a walk in the game. In 18 plate appearances this spring, the Cardinals’ leading prospect has reached base 11 times. He has as many hits (seven) as outs (seven) — and he has everyone’s attention.“He’s doing great with his expectations,” shortstop Paul DeJong said. “He feels everyone around him knows how good he can be and how much he can impact this team, and it’s not fazing him in the slightest. … He has no fear. He comes up and plays his game. Very compact, simple approach. He has all the tools that you need to be a big-leaguer right now.”Carlson’s streak began when he keyed a rally for the Cardinals on Wednesday in a split-squad game. It continued Thursday against Atlanta when he roped a single off Felix Hernandez, the former Cy Young Award winner. His two-out single led to the Cardinals’ only run vs. the Braves.On Saturday, facing lefty Patrick Corbin for the first time, Carlson drew a walk. From the left side of the plate, he singled to left and scored a run in the fifth inning. From the right, he doubled to right later in the game to start the tiebreaking rally for a 6-3 Leap Day win.For context, the Cardinals’ club record for consecutive plate appearances reaching base is 12 — done twice. Chick Hafey in 1929 and Jim Edmonds matched him in 2000. While spring training is never confused with October, David Ortiz tied a World Series record against the Cardinals in 2013 for reaching base in consecutive plate appearances. His total: nine.“I kind of felt like I had been getting on a lot,” Carlson said.“I think you’re seeing a good player — we use the word consistent a lot — consistent with your approach, consistent with your technique, and you’re seeing a guy who is able to do both and the rewards are eight-for-eight,” manager Mike Shildt said. “That’s a pretty impressive thing. You’re seeing a good player with a plan, and the ability to execute.”Whether it’s a peer, a coach, or the manager, that word keeps coming up when someone in uniform describes Carlson, 21. He’s got a “plan.” Veteran catcher Matt Wieters, a switch-hitter like Carlson, was talking to the prospect about why he takes batting practice righthanded at times against a righthanded-throwing coach. Most switch-hitters take more lefthanded at-bats because they will in games. Carlson maintains a balance, however he can.Hitting coach Jeff Albert described how Carlson arrives at the batting cage with “a good routine, a good idea of what he’s doing” and good results long before he steps into the batter’s box.On Saturday, he huddled with Paul Goldschmidt and others to get insight on Corbin, whom many of the Cardinals faced in the National League Championship Series. Another teammate described how Carlson studied Corbin on an iPad before stepping out for his first look.“Dylan has proven that he has a maturity to him and an understanding and a feel for him that is beyond his normal experiences,” Shildt said. “There are going to be nuances, things that happen that he’ll pick up on. My guess is for him it will happen once or twice. It won’t have to happen over and over again.”The hole in the Cardinals’ opening-day lineup is in the outfield, and there has already been a parade of contenders for the one or two vacancies. In addition to giving Tyler O’Neill and Lane Thomas a chance to win a starting job and Harrison Bader every opportunity to keep his, the Cardinals have tested the versatility of infielders like Tommy Edman and Rangel Ravelo in the outfield. Ravelo started in right field Saturday. He lost one fly ball in the sun but caught one against the wall and another as it sliced away from him.Carlson made his lone, routine play in center on Saturday but was described as “sneaky good” in right field by a teammate.Flashing the glove gives the Cardinals an idea of where Carlson can play, but it’s the bat that will determine the level at which he starts. While Carlson’s bid to open the season with the Cardinals also hinges on other outfielders struggling and the promise that he’ll be a starter, he already started on the third requirement: He’s forcing the issue.Carlson turned a successful spring a year ago into the Texas League’s player of the year award. He was the youngest winner since the late Oscar Taveras in 2012 and the ninth Cardinals prospect to win the award. Dizzy Dean was the first in 1931. Twelve days after his promotion to Class AAA Memphis, Carlson still led the Class AA league in homers (21), slugging (.518), and total bases (216), and he was second in the league in runs. A claustrophobic league where teams play one another often and there are few secrets, the Texas League and its highest award can be a harbinger of an imminent debut.Of the Texas League’s 13 players of the year from Andre Ethier in 2005 to Matt Chapman in 2016 and Matt Beaty in 2017, 12 made their major-league debut within 12 months of the award.Five were All-Stars soon after.Sounds like a plan.“The point I’m trying to get to is he goes out and just does his job,” Knizner said. “Obviously his job is going to get bigger and bigger as he continues to go at the rate he’s going. He’s going to be looked at as a middle-of-the-order, switch-hitting power threat that can hit for some average, too. He’s got his own big shoes to fill.”The walks have gotten him to first.A few swings have gotten him to second, even third.And this steady, sturdy production gets him ever closer to a new home.“Honestly? I try to keep it as simple as possible,” Carlson said. “I narrow it all the way down to just trying to get better every day, and then wherever that leads me, that’s where I’ll be.”

Pitchers and catchers report one day a year. We cover the rest. Wherever baseball takes us, The Post-Dispatch and STLtoday.com will bring you there with unmatched year-round, 24-hour, and award-winning coverage of the Cardinals and Major League Baseball.

Keep up with the latest Cardinals coverage from our award-winning team of reporters and columnists

Months after turning down a one-year, $17.8-million qualifying offer from the Cardinals, Ozuna signed a one-year, $18-million deal with Atlanta.

A disciplined regimen has kept Adam Wainwright in the Cardinals rotation. It could be what gets Carlos Martinez back into it.

Shildt says Cards have to entertain the idea that Reyes needs to make up for lost innings — and that could be in the minors.

“This was an easy decision,” former Redbirds pitcher and outfielder says.

Cards manager says: ‘The game has gotten more gray area. That’s what got the game in trouble. There’s no winner in the whole sign-stealing deal.’

‘Some guys have earned the right to experiment,’ pitching coach Maddux says of Flaherty, ‘and other guys have got to compete your tails off.’

Liberatore allows five runs in seventh on three hits, three walks, a balk and a wild pitch. Gant, Helsley, Fernandez, Thompson throw the hitless innings.

21-year-old switch-hitter could become a star in St. Louis. Of course, he has to make it to St. Louis first. That likely will happen this year.

Carlson runs streak to eight consecutive times reaching base with walk, single and double. Martinez fires three no-hit innings, fanning four and walking three. Munoz injures hamstring.

Cardinals’ television voice adds another role to a busy schedule, says “I’m living my dream.”

St. Louis Cardinals top prospect Dylan Carlson catches a pop fly during individual defensive drills during St. Louis Cardinals spring training on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at Roger Dean Stadium in Jupiter, Fla. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com