🔥‘A beacon of hope’ in COVID-19 fight: U.S. Navy hospital ship arrives at overwhelmed New York City🔥

New York City is reorganizing its entire public and private hospital systems, transforming some or all of them into intensive-care sites for people who have contracted the coronavirus while other patients are diverted to temporary facilities.

On Monday, the city got closer to its goal of reaching over 60,000 beds by the beginning of May, which would triple its capacity from the beginning of March, Mayor Bill de Blasio said at a news conference. The USNS Comfort, a U.S. Navy hospital ship with 1,000 beds, will start treating patients who don’t have the virus but still need care, relieving pressure on the system.

De Blasio said the city still needs “40 more” Comfort ships to reach its goal of tripling hospital capacity.

“That’s the magnitude of what we’re talking about,” said de Blasio, who has said half of New Yorkers may contract the virus. “The amazing thing is: We believe with enough people working together, that we can get there.”

Roughly 37,500 people have tested positive for the coronavirus in New York City, officials said on Monday, up about 3,700 from a day earlier. That’s more than half of all confirmed cases in New York State and a quarter of cases nationwide. De Blasio said the outbreak may not peak until May.

The arrival of the Navy ship, which was last in New York City during the aftermath of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, is part of a massive effort involving the public and private sector to quickly reshape the health care system. That effort is enlisting several New York landmarks, with the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center turned into a hospital and Central Park chosen as the site of a 68-bed field hospital deployed by Samaritan’s Purse, a charity.

“The normal rules of visitation will not apply,” de Blasio said. “It will be determined for each location what that protocol is.” New York hospitals are already restricting visitors and requiring those who qualify to have health screenings that include taking the visitor’s temperature.

Raul Perea-Henze, the deputy mayor for health and human services, said at the news conference that a committee of public and private hospitals would coordinate the response. A “complex” screening mechanism will determine where patients go, he said.



The USNS Comfort medical ship moves up the Hudson River as it arrives on March 30, 2020 in New York as seen from Weehawken, New Jersey.

Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said at a Javits Center briefing that the partners will be in constant communication.

“Once one system is near capacity, then the two systems will work together to share the load,” Cuomo said. “Right now, the hospital systems operate as basically separate systems. We said you have to work as one system, so share staff, share resources. If one hospital doesn’t have enough masks, rather than have that hospital have to scramble, let the other hospitals help.”

Kenneth Raske, president of the Greater New York Hospital Association, which represents more than 250 nonprofit hospitals and continuing care facilities, said the institutions would “work as one cohesive family system throughout New York.”

The pitching of tents in Central Park and the sight of the massive white hospital ship emblazoned with a red cross captivated New Yorkers. The vessel arrived with a consort of smaller escorts, sailing up the Hudson River.

De Blasio, who has been pleading for more help from the federal government to respond to the virus, said watching the ship’s arrival was an emotional moment. “It was like a beacon of hope,” he said.

