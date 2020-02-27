A-B InBev sees 10% hit to first-quarter profit from coronavirus

BRUSSELS — The world’s largest brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev forecast a 10% decline in first-quarter profit on Thursday after the coronavirus outbreak hit beer sales during the Chinese New Year, sending its shares skidding.The maker of Budweiser, Corona and Stella Artois said the virus had led to a significant decline in demand in China — both at bars and drinking at home, notably during the Chinese New Year.The outbreak, along with an expected weaker Brazilian market, could lead to a 10% drop in first-quarter core profit (EBITDA) on-year, A-B InBev said, adding that it expected 2020 core profit growth of between 2% and 5%, with most expansion occurring in the second half.The Belgium-based company, which sells more Budweiser in China than in the lager’s key U.S. market, said the disease shaved up to $285 million off its revenue in China in the first two months of this year, 2.3% of its first-quarter group revenue last year.It is the latest drinks company to warn that the outbreak is taking a toll on business, following Diageo’s alert on Wednesday that the fast-spreading virus in greater China and the Asia Pacific region could knock up to $260 million off its profit in 2020.Nightlife ground to a halt in China in the third quarter last year, with many bars and restaurants shutting down due to the COVID-19 virus, A-B InBev CEO Carlos Brito said, echoing comments from the world’s third largest brewer Carlsberg .Brazil also weighs“Our business is all about going to restaurants, to nightlife, going out with friends, it’s really about to go back to normal, we’re preparing for the surge when things return to normal,” Brito told reporters on a call.Shares in A-B InBev were down 7.5% to 57.25 euros in morning trade, the second weakest performer in the FTSEurofirst index of leading European stocks. Jefferies analysts said in a note that growth “is challenged with no more synergies and weak pricing.”More than half of the company’s 33 Chinese breweries have reopened with the exception of the one in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, Brito said. The virus that can lead to pneumonia is believed to have originated in a market in Wuhan late last year.The company’s fourth-quarter core profit declined 5.5% to $5.34 billion, worse than market expectations of a 1.9% drop.“Our performance in 2019 was below our expectations, and we are not satisfied with the results,” Brito said.Profit from both key markets — the United States and Brazil — dropped after A-B InBev had oversupplied wholesales to the former earlier in the year, while higher costs for commodities and a weaker Brazilian real dented sales in the Latin American country.A-B InBev said results in Brazil in the first quarter would not match the very strong figures of the first months of 2019, when an exceptionally late Carnival led to revenue growth of 16.7%.

Weekday updates on the latest news in the St. Louis business community.

Crystal City location will remain open; stores in St. Charles, Fenton, Fairview Heights, Arnold and O’Fallon, Missouri, to shutter

Creve Coeur-based First Bank has more than $6 billion in assets, and locations in California, Missouri and Illinois.

Bridgeton-based Trans States says on its website it employs about 900 people, but the impact on its workforce is unclear.

CHESTERFIELD — The president and CEO of St. Luke’s Hospital announced her resignation Tuesday, according to a news release.

Applications being accepted for seasonal workers, as well as for permanent part-time jobs

Veterans United, which employs some 3,100 people nationally, wanted a satellite location near its Columbia headquarters.

Plans also in the works to turn Chesterfield Outlets into entertainment venue to include a 3,000-square-foot concert space and Main Event restaurant

The method uses iris identification and fingerprints for security screening.

The final piece will be the 297-unit apartment tower, 29-story apartment tower slated to open in June.

The verdict is expected to hold far-reaching implications for a wave of similar litigation.

The iconic Budweiser sign can be seen atop the Bevo Packaging Plant — the original bottling building built in 1917 — on Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2015, at A-B InBev’s operation in St. Louis. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com