Actor Luke Perry dies at 52 after stroke

“Beverly Hills, 90210” star Ian Ziering on Wednesday wrote a stirring tribute to Luke Perry on the initial anniversary of the late co-star’s death. Perry unexpectedly died this past year after suffering a “massive stroke” at age 52.

“Hard to trust it’s been per year since losing Luke,” wrote Ziering on Instagram. “Though time heals wounds, the pain of loss forever lasts. Miss you so much pal.” The caption accompanied a monochrome photo of Perry and himself if they were younger.

This is not Ziering’s first tribute to Perry. When news of Perry’s death first broke in 2019, Ziering took to social media marketing expressing his sadness. Ziering said on Instagram at enough time he would, “forever bask in the loving memories we’ve shared during the last thirty years.”

Former “90210” cast member Christine Elise McCarthy also re-posted an image of herself among others, including Perry, wednesday on her behalf Instagram story in remembrance.Recently, Perry captivated a fresh generation of television viewers along with his role as Fred Andrews on the favorite CW series “Riverdale.” The show is founded on the characters of Archie Comics, which first began publishing their famous “Archie” comic strip in 1941. Molly Ringwald, who portrayed Perry’s estranged wife on the teen drama, also posted a tribute to her co-star on the anniversary of his death.”I cannot believe it has been per year since we lost this beautiful soul,” Ringwald wrote on Instagram. “Your presence is felt and you also are missed each day, my pal.”

“Riverdale” star Madelaine Petsch also posted a touching Instagram story honoring Perry.”Woke up and realized it has been per year since we lost you,” she wrote. “Not just a day goes on where I don’t miss you.” The actress posted an image of the pair and a heart emoji aswell in the story.While Perry was mainly a star of the tiny screen, he posthumously appeared in Quentin Tarantino’s “A long time ago … in Hollywood.” The film that took home two Oscars in 2020, but fans of the actor were upset when he had not been contained in the “In memoriam” tribute at the 92nd Academy Awards in January.