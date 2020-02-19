🔥9 best lip balms and treatments to moisturise dry, chapped lips🔥

Avoiding chapped lips can be tricky when you have to face the weather elements. Bright sunshine, cold winter air and even indoor heat all take their toll on our precious pout, which is why we need to stay armed with a good lip balm.

Whilst some of us are happy to settle for an old tube that has been floating around in a drawer or bag for years, choosing an effective, hard-working and long-lasting lip balm is much more likely to give you the softest lips you’ve ever had.

To make things easier, we tested 12 of the best lip-moisturising products on the market that are designed to prevent and improve dry, chapped and sore smackers. We also asked an expert dermatologist, Dr Daron Seukeran at sk:n Clinics, for her tips on keeping pouts perfect this season.

What causes dry lips?

Dry lips are usually due to a lack of hydration, so drinking lots of water is really important. They can also be caused by cold weather, being outdoors for an extended period of time, or some people just tend to have drier lips than others.

How can we prevent and treat dry lips?

To keep your lips smooth and hydrated, simply apply a moisturising lip balm on a regular basis – ensure you are taking it with you everywhere.

What to look for in a great lip balm

A good lip balm should be packed with hydrating, moisturising properties. So look out for ingredients like jojoba oil and beeswax. It is often better to use a non-fragranced lip balm, as some people are sensitive to this, such as those with eczema.

Now you know the drill, find the ultimate lip balm for your beauty arsenal with our handy edit.

​Nuxe Reve de Miel Lip Moisturizing Stick and Balm

Containing honey, shea butter and plant oils,​ Nuxe Reve de Miel Lip Moisturizing Stick is a wonderfully rich chap stick without feeling too heavy or sticky. Whilst thick in texture, it’s surprisingly non-greasy and absorbs quickly – which means it won’t stick to your hair in high winds. This wonderfully rich chap stick is the ultimate lip saviour for super parched pouts.

The stick version is lighter in texture, providing instant nourishment without the need to dig your fingers into the pot (perfect for commuting), and works fabulously under and over lipstick, giving you an extra shield of protection, without added shine. The pot version is thick and generous, a full force winter warrior for mega chapped lips and a deeply effective treatment – put it this way, if you dab it on before bed you’ll still wake up with it on.

Stick £6.50 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

Pot £11 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

IS Clinical Lip Duo

This powerhouse duo is an impressive combo for treating super chapped and flaked lips. Start by massaging a small amount of the fine polish into dry lips and remove with a damp cloth. This is worthwhile step and a potent polish that creates a smooth, stable base for the lip treatment.

Follow up with the Youth Lip Elixer, a velvety cure in the form of a white cream — no shine or gloss whatsoever — but more like an exquisite lotion that sinks into the lips and softens on impact. You can buy the Elixer separately but the combination is undeniably effective.

£64 | Skin City | Buy it now

Antipodes Antipodes Kiwi Seed Oil Lip Conditioner

Light and nourishing, this kiwi seed oil lip conditioner from Antipodes is packed with avocado oil, vitamin C and omega 3. Loaning a faint shine, it’s not super shiny but works very well as a primer for lipstick. The case feels far more luxe than your average twist-and-use chap stick, and you can instantly feel the silky smooth effects the second it hits your pout. A great choice for every type of lip lover.

£10.59 | Amazon | Buy it now

Sold out from Feelunique (£11.99)

Burt’s Bees Trio Tin Moisturising Gift Set​

A common name for a good reason — it just works. This triple tin gift set include three of the most popular nourishers, Original Beeswax, Honey and Pomegranate. Containing beeswax, vitamin E and a dash of peppermint oil, a slight cooling effect helps to soothe and relieve parched lips. For your money, this is one of the best value sets you can get.

£6.60 | Boots | Buy it now

By Sarah London Organic Lip Balm

It’s easy to be confused by brands that claim to be natural but offer less than impressive results and have ingredient lists longer than your average dictionary. By Sarah, a sister duo, felt the same way and after Sarah’s sister, Lauren, struggled to find natural beauty products while battling cancer, the idea of By Sarah was born. Certified organic, this silky balm is made using coconut and apricot oils blended with beeswax.

A small bit goes a long way with this one and we found the formula glides on with a light touch that doesn’t leave a trace of sticky residue. A really lovely lip balm, especially for anyone sensitive to fragrances – the thin consistency is completely enveloping but remains entirely lightweight.

£9 | By Sarah London | Buy it now

Twelve Beauty Hyaluroil Lip Treatment

This mega glossy hyaluroil lip oil from Twelve Beauty delivers it’s super slick formula via roller ball housed in a slick black glass bottle. Ultra shiny, the only way this one is coming off is from eating or smooching your way through it. Made with encapsulated hyaluronic acid, this decadently oily lip balm is free from parabens, sulfates, silicones, petrochemicals, glycols and also acts as a plumper.

It’s incredibly hydrating and the formula rests on the lips like a shield of protection against the elements. Wear it alone with minimal makeup for a clean fresh look or swipe it over your favourite bold lipstick for a glam finish.

£28 | Twelve Beauty | Buy it now

Patchology Lip Service Treatment

This gloss-to-balm treatment might look like the finishing touch to your Friday night getup but is actually a super hydrating lip balm that starts off as a gloss then settles into a delicious balm. Formulated with honey, goji berry and hyaluronic acid, the texture is more glossy than balmy and which helps to create a plumping effect and grips the lip stronger than an oil based lip balm. At first swipe there is a cooling, tingling sensation with a hint of sweetness that is completely moreish. Lightweight, medium shine and a long lasting hold – if you like a bit of pazazz to your everyday beauty you won’t be disappointed with this Lip Service.

£14 | Space NK | Buy it now

By Terry Baume De Rose Lip Care

The ‘Rolls-Royce’ of lip balms, By Terry’s Baume De Rose Lip Care is a cult favourite and really lives up to its promises. It doesn’t come cheap (£39 for a generous pot) but this multi-purpose balm smells and performs amazingly. Formulated with rose wax to soften, botanical oils to boost cell renewal and hydrating shea butter to soften, it can be used on nearly anywhere on the body and is especially good for softening lips and cuticles. A truly special and completely effective lip treatment.

£39 | Cult Beauty | Buy it now

Verdict:

If you need a lip saviour of the stick variety, then you can’t go wrong either formula from Nuxe. The beloved French pharmacy brand is well worth your money and consideration.

