🔥9 behind-the-scenes Brits moments you might have missed🔥

The Brit Awards were back on brilliant form as the ceremony celebrated its 40th anniversary.

Thanks to standout performances from the likes of Dave and Stormzy, the live debut of Billie Eilish’s Bond theme and Lizzo and Harry Styles’ chaotic double act (someone get them a Netflix series ASAP), the show made for memorable viewing.

As with any awards bash, though, there was plenty going on behind-the-scenes.

Here are a handful of moments you might have missed…

Maya Jama had some ‘lymphatic drainage’…

After sharing a photo of herself with a swollen face earlier this week, Maya Jama revealed that her pre-Brits routine involved “lymphatic drainage” to “deflate the b*****d.”

“[I’m] definitely rounder than usual, but I’m presentable,” she told Instagram followers. “I can go outside.”

Though she reckoned she was “still deflating,” it’s safe to say she looked absolutely radiant on the red carpet.

And partied with Laura Whitmore

Jama, whose dramatic black gown earned comparisons to Princess Diana’s infamous ‘revenge dress,’ had a ball with her table mates Laura Whitmore, Keith Lemon and Emily Atack.

Jack Whitehall took some star-studded selfies

When he wasn’t busy with his hosting duties, Whitehall managed to grab some selfies with an array of Brits attendees – including his pal Niall Horan (or, as he savagely put it during the ceremony, ‘the other one’ from One Direction) posing with Lewis Capaldi and his trophy, and a group shot with Stormzy.

.. and brought back the disposable camera

Remember these? Whitehall’s pre-Brits routine inexplicably involved chewing on a disposable camera while getting his hair tended to.

For obvious reasons, none of these snaps will make it to social media for a while, but we imagine whoever gets to develop these at Boots will be in for a treat.

Lizzo got serious in her pre-Brits snap

Before wowing viewers with her brilliant mash-up performance (and generally stealing the show with her tequila-related antics) the singer shared a photo of her low key pre-Brits look.

She later rocked a Hershey’s chocolate-inspired dress on the red carpet.

Greg James channeled Alan Partridge…

What do you mean, you don’t have a cardboard cut out of Alan Partridge in your bathroom? James took a mirror selfie with his unusual “glam squad” ahead of the ceremony – before he went rogue and missed his Radio 1 Breakfast show the next morning…

But where is he now?

A post on Foals’ Instagram account from last night was ominously captioned: “@Greg_james we won, you are coming with us” – so is he hiding out with the Best British Group winners?

He also popped up on former Breakfast show team member Grace Hopper’s Instagram in an after-party picture. Is this the start of another Radio 1 hide and seek stunt? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Dave’s mum stole the show

Her reaction to Dave winning Album of the Year was an incredibly wholesome follow-up to her joyful appearance at the Mercury Prize last year.

Rod Stewart and Ronnie Wood rounded off the evening in a very civilised fashion

After finishing the evening on a high note with their performance, the bandmates headed off for a celebratory meal with their wives Penny Lancaster and Sally Wood.