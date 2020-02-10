🔥£800,000 fine after delivery driver is run over by forklift🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

A delivery company has been fined £800,000 after a driver was run over by a forklift truck.

Gary Odger said he had been “to hell and back” when a truck loaded with beer reversed over his legs at Kuehne and Nagel Drinks Logistics’ (KNDL) depot in Dagenham.

The 57-year-old father’s right ankle bone was left “sticking out and his foot hanging backward”, Barkingside magistrates’ court heard this week.

Mr Odger told the Standard: “I was walking through the yard and the wheel went over my leg and my leg was hanging off.”

He underwent a number of operations following the accident on July 3, 2017.

KNDL was fined £800,000 and also ordered to pay £25,000 in costs by district judge Susan Holdham after an investigation by Barking and Dagenham council.

The firm admitted failing to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees at an earlier hearing.