🔥8 video messaging apps to download if you are self-isolating🔥

We are and will always be social creatures. As people across the globe are beginning to self-isolate and become more detached from each other due to the coronavirus pandemic, many will understandably feel considerably cut off from their loves ones.

Whether you’re working from home, live in a different country or facing self-isolating, it’s more important now than ever to keep in contact with family and friends while the outbreak continues.

To that end, if you can’t see anyone physically, you should at least be able to check in with them in a virtual capacity or through a video call.

Thanks to the near-science fiction times we live in, with all its advantages and sometimes worrying implications, at least connecting with someone and seeing them pop up on your phone or computer in real-time is as easy as pushing a button.

It’s easy to take for granted, but perhaps given recent news and the current climate, we will have a new appreciation for commodities such as this.

Whether you want a full on video call conversation or just the ability to send video updates to people, no distance too great or small – we’ve collected a list of the best (and free) video-calling apps for you to help stay in touch while going through any isolation.

Signal

If you’re concerned about the amount of data that might be collected from you when using apps like Facebook and Facebook Messenger, then Signal is perfect for you.

Video, voice or text, it’s designed to never collect or store any sensitive information.

Anything you say or write in Signal, by their website’s assurance, cannot be accessed by them or other third parties because they are always end-to-end encrypted, private, and secure

You can download Signal for free on IOS, Andriod and your desktop computer.

Discord

This might be relatively unheard of by a few, but Discord acts as a pretty solid chatroom for a lot of the gaming community.

Available on your phone, tablet or desktop, you can use Discord to either voice chat, text or video call whoever you want if they also have the app.

It’s entirely free and, your own internet connection dependent will deliver crystal clear voice and video quality to boot.

Discord shines a light on all the good things that come from connecting online, with massive chat rooms which host entire communities to more private sections for you and a select few.

You can even set up free voice chats with multiple people at once so you can simulate a family gathering.

Discord is available on all mobile devices, tablets and computers, so get connecting!

Skype

Around since the time of dial-up internet for some, the OG video-calling app Skype has seen it all.

You can’t go wrong with the classics, and Skype offers you everything you need if you’re looking to video call relatives and loved ones, or even better, to try an old contact in your list you might’ve lost touch with.

If you are both using Skype, the call is completely free. Users only need to pay when using premium features like voice mail, SMS texts or making calls to a landline, mobile or outside of Skype.

While Skype is perfectly palatable on mobile devices, its full potential is realised on desktop with multiple features.

In either format, Skype is extremely useful and popular, and no doubt will bring some comfort as you can have up to 25 people join in on a video call at any time.

You can download Skype for free on any mobile device, tablets and desktops.

Google Duo

Google Duo is Andriod’s answer to Apple’s Facetime, and it’s generally considered by many to be the best video chatting apps for Andriod.

Duo has a wonderfully simple interface which helps to make video calling even easier, and it can support up to 8 people in one call.

As expected from Google, it’s straightforward and to the point. Setting up your login and verifying your number is blissfully easy, and then you’re free to make faster and reliable video calls.

A popular aspect of Duo is its “Knock Knock” feature. This gives callers a live preview of the person calling before you even answer the phone.

Almost firing shots at Apple’s Facetime, Google Duo works on Android and iOS smartphones, tablets, computers, and Smart Displays, so you’ll never miss another moment with any of your friends and family, stubborn mobile preferences be damned.

Facetime

If you want to make use of your exclusivity using an iPhone then you can always fire up Facetime – which comes pre-installed on every Apple phone – to connect with people.

Facetime has an edge over competing apps like Skype as it’s able to offer a much clearer video quality between two Apple products, thanks in part to the sheer amount of money Apple has.

Of course, the user experience may vary since there’s a lot to take into consideration – internet connection on either side, battery life, how old your phone is – but if you’re goal is to video call someone through IOS specifically, then this is your best option.

Facetime is only available for IOS phones, MacBooks and iPads.

Instagram

Even though owned by Facebook, Instagram does offer what seems like a far less intrusive chat functionality compared to Facebook Messenger, which can be a bit of a nightmare to navigate and is, confoundingly, a standalone app taking up precious space on your phone.

Simple, clean and trendy Instagram offers mostly all of the chat functions of Messenger without the hassle.

You can send GIFs and stickers through the chat function, perfect for sending cute memes to each other to help raise the tone. It also allows video calling (complete with fun little overlays to plaster on your face), which does wonders to improve your mood.

Instagram offers myriad ways to stay in touch with people through multiple mediums – sending other posts to each other, video calling and chatting will definitely ease the burden of isolation.

Instagram is available for download on all mobile devices and tablets.

Snapchat​

You might be hard-pressed to get your grandparents on there seeing as how Snapchat is more popular among younger people, but still it does offer a solid way to video call pretty much anyone you want.

From strangers to loved ones, there are multiple ways to connect on Snapchat using your own wifi or mobile data. Simple tap into the contact you want to speak to and choose the video call option.

It’s important to note that Snapchat does only allow one-on-one calls, which doesn’t give it much of an edge over the likes of Discord or Skype.

But, sending small video clips, funny, plastered with bizarre filters or otherwise, will definitely go a long way in keeping your spirits up if you’re looking down at the very least 14 days of isolation, especially if you happen to live alone.

Snapchat is similar to Instagram in a lot of its features, and we certainly find Instagram much more user-friendly than Snapchat.

Snapchat is available for download on all mobile devices and tablets.

WhatsApp

Another Facebook Messenger alternative (also owned by Facebook), WhatsApp has always been popular with many.

The simple interface and group messaging make it the home of many family chat groups to keep up to date with all the happenings when you’re away from them.

Perhaps even home to a brazen aunt who has made a side group with you and a select few to dish out some family gossip, WhatsApp’s video calling function is simple and free to use over wifi or, failing that, using your data.

You can also use WhatsApp on your desktop computer through the app or website, allowing you to send videos and voice clips to whoever you want.

WhatsApp is available for download on all mobile devices and desktops.

Since you’re going to be using your phone a lot during these uncertain times, you’ll want to make sure it’s kept clean.

