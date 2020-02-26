🔥8 things to give up for Lent this year🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Every year, millions of people worldwide give up something for the 40-day period of abstinence known as Lent.

Held from Ash Wedneday until Holy Thursday , Lent is a chance for Christians to pray and repent their sins before the holy celebration of Easter can begin.

Lent begins this week, so here are eight things you could give up this year.

What is Lent?

Lent is a period of religious reflection and self-discipline observed by Christians of different denominations between Ash Wednesday until Holy Thursday every year.

Christians all over the world pray, do penance, repent their sins, fast and refrain from luxury goods as a way to prepare them for Easter Sunday, which is considered the holiest day in the Christian calendar.

The self-discipline is said to reflect the 40 days Jesus spent in the desert, and many people cut out treats and rich foods during this period.

Eight things to give up for Lent 2020

1. Chocolate

(Unsplash)

Always popular, chocolate is a vice that many struggle to give up no matter what time of year it is.

While cocoa is full of health benefits, chocolate bars themselves are loaded with fat and sugar too – so cutting back for a bit can only be a good thing for your health.

Harley Street nutrionist Kim Pearson says: “Chocolate is typically high in sugar which leads to blood sugar fluctuations resulting in cravings, energy dips and weight gain.

“Dairy can also trigger digestive issues and flare ups in skin conditions for some. Giving it up can help to reduce your sugar intake and break the habit if you find yourself reaching for chocolate a bit too often.”

2. Caffeine

(Unsplash)

A necessity many of us can’t do without, millions around the world rely on a cup of tea or coffee in the morning to get them functioning.

While it is relatively harmless in moderate amounts, it is still addictive and drinking too much will affect your sleep, blood pressure and anxiety – so if you think you’re drinking more than you need, Lent could be the perfect time to quit.

Pearson says: “It’s easy to become reliant on coffee for energey, but taking a break can be a good way to make sure we aren’t becoming overly reliant on caffiene to keep us going,” she adds.

3. Alcohol

(Unsplash)

One of the more popular choices each year, high consumption of alcohol has been linked to an increased risk of cancer, stroke, heart disease, liver disease and brain damage.

Limiting alchohol can not only boost your health, but your mood and your wallet too, with Kim adding that it “disrupts hormones, speeds up ageing processes and increases our risk of a number of diseases.

“There are many good reasons to take a break from alcohol,” she adds. “Taking a break can give us time to reassess our relationship with alcohol and consider how we can be more moderate in our drinking when we return to it.

4. Meat

(Unsplash)

Many Christians have traditionally given up meat during Lent, with the practice rooted in theological and liturgical law going back centuries.

In addition to that, eating too much meat has been linked to heart disease and high blood pressure, while many are cutting back on their intake over environmental concerns.

“Cutting out meat challenges you to be more creative with meals and not just rely on your old staples,” says Kim. “Introducing more variety in the diet is never a bad thing.”

5. Sugary drinks

Sweet enough: Quit the fizzy stuff this Lent (rawpixel/Pixabay)

Another popular one, fizzy drinks are full of sugar and can contribute to type 2 diabetes, heart disease and other chronic conditions and there is often an eye-watering amount of the sweet stuff in some drinks, even the healthier looking fruit drinks and juices.

Swapping out your usual sugary beverage with a sugar-free tea or flavoured water may not immediately satisfy your cravings, but over time will have a massive impact on your mood and overall health.

“Sugar promotes skin ageing and weight gain and eating too much over time can lead to long term health issues like diabetes,” says Kim. “Why not try out sugar-free drinks, or even drinks such as kombucha.”

6. Watching television and movies

(Unsplash)

Advocated by many Lutheran churches, cutting out television and movie-watching is recommended as a way to spend more time praying and studying the Bible.

If you’re not too religious however, cutting back on watching the box to spend more time outdoors, with loved ones, reading or exercising can only be a good thing.

7. Plastic

(Pixabay)

Plastic is killing the planet, strangling our oceans and destroying wildlife. According to Greenpeace, nine of 10 seabirds, one in three turtles and more than half of whale and dolphin species have ingested plastic.

Do what you can to stop environmental destruction before it’s too late by cutting back for Lent this year.

8. Junk food

(Unsplash)

Another relatively easy one to give up for Lent this year, junk food is a luxury that none of us actually need in our diet.

While it’s nice to have the occassional treat once in a while, giving it up for just 40 days would not only be better for your health, but also much better for your wallet, too.

“Highly processed and junk foods are often packed with numerous undesirable ingredients,” says Kim. “There are countless reasons as to why it’s a good idea to cut down your intake of these foods.”

She adds: “If you find yourself relying on junk food for convenience, try seeking out healthier fast food options. Many high street chains and supermarkets provide a range of healthy, minimally processed meal options for those who aren’t keen on spending hours cooking.”