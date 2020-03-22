🔥8 new virus cases in St. Louis County; 3 in St. Louis🔥

1 of 2

Door dash delivery person Carolyn Crusoe, left, watches drag queens TiffanyT. Hunter and Dominique Sanchez perform in front of Hamburger Mary’s to attract customers to place curbside order son Friday, March 20, 2020, along Washington Avenue. St. Louis-area restaurants and bars were ordered Tuesday to close their dining rooms and only provide carry-out service during the coronavirus pandemic. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

St. Louis County Public Health Department co-director Spring Schmidt, left, answers a question from the press as St. Louis County Executive Sam Page listens during a press conference held to provide an update on local coronavirus cases at the Office of Emergency Management in Ballwin on Monday, Mar. 09, 2020. Page reinforced that washing your hands is one of the best options to avoid becoming sick. Photo by Colter Peterson, cpeterson@post-dispatch.com.

St. Louis County officials on Saturday announced eight additional cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 17.The St. Louis Department of Health reported 10 positive cases in the city, up three from Friday.The county had announced 10 total cases on Friday, but one of those people has relocated out of state, the statement said.The eight additional county cases include a person 20-29 years old that is travel-related. The rest of the cases are of unknown origin. They include two people in their 50s, three people in their 40s, and two people in their 30s.On Friday, the St. Louis County Department of Health fielded a total of 413 calls.“As anticipated, the ability to provide reliable statistics pertaining to pending tests or tests sent for analysis has significantly diminished,” the statement said. “This is an encouraging step as more people are being tested by more health care professionals; however, it has an adverse effect on the accuracy of the numbers. Additionally, the statistics provided are not reflective of the epidemic, rather they are reflective of the information now available.”The city reported 14 pending test results and 72 people being monitored.

