Henry Cavill is Superman! Or at least, he was Superman. Now he’s Geralt of Rivia over on Netflix. But when Marvel fans started clamoring for Mr. Cavill to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Wolverine, things got a little more interesting. Because up to this point, Henry Cavill was always seen as a DC guy. Now, people want him to be a superhero or villain in the MCU. In short, forget DC! Make Henry Cavill a Marvel guy now!

But of all the Marvel characters who Henry Cavill could play, why Wolverine? We already had a “big” Wolverine with Hugh Jackman. Do we really need another Wolverine who’s over six feet tall? Wolverine is short in the comics. A mere 5’3. In that way, the diminutive Danny DeVito would actually be a closer representation of the character. So no to Wolverine, but yes to these 8 possible characters. You know you want them.

Cyclops

Cyclops, the leader of the X-Men, is pretty much known for two things (well, three things, if you count being Jean Grey’s beau). Those are optic blasts that come out of his eyes and being a douchebag. The optic blasts could easily be pulled off with CGI, but the douchebag angle would have to be performed by a great actor, and Henry Cavill can surprisingly play a stoic jerk better than one would likely imagine.

It all boils down to his portrayal as Geralt in Netflix’s The Witcher series. In it, Cavill is both noble and a rogue at the same time. It’s a tough tightrope to walk, but the actor does it well. So he would be a perfect fit for the role as Cyclops, who has done just as many terrible things as good.

Mr. Fantastic

Okay, yes, we know everybody wants John Krasinski to play the stretchy scientist Reed Richards, a.k.a. Mr. Fantastic, and we want Jim from The Office to play him, too. But if we had a second choice, I’d pick Henry Cavill.

Henry Cavill would be a very different Mr. Fantastic than John Krasinski, one who is just as much brawn as he is brains. This would be a very interesting take on the character, but I think Cavill could pull it off, mostly from his honest portrayal as Clark Kent in the Superman movies. He’s the best of both worlds!

Daredevil

We’ve already seen two different versions of Daredevil from Marvel, but not really in the MCU since the Netflix version felt far removed from the movies. So there’s a chance that the official MCU canon could bring in its own version of Matthew Murdock, who in costume is also known as the Man Without Fear.

Henry Cavill would be a great Daredevil because he could play the blind lawyer just as well as the nighttime defender. He has the gravitas to carry the courtroom scenes, and we already know he has the brawn to carry the crime-fighting side. So no disrespect to Charlie Cox, but this should have been a thing already. If they reboot Daredevil again, please put in Henry Cavill as Matt Murdock. It would be a dream come true.

Moon Knight

Look, we love Daniel Radcliffe, but he is NOT Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight. To make Daniel Radcliffe Moon Knight would pretty much change the character completely, which is fine. Don’t get us wrong, but if you’re looking for accurate casting, it’s not him.

But let’s say Henry Cavill was being looked at for the role. He showed he could be a badass son of a bitch in Mission: Impossible-Fallout, so we already know he can be the tough guy mercenary. It’s actually the crazy side of Moon Knight that Daniel Radcliffe probably would have been a better fit for, but Henry Cavill is a very talented actor. I’m sure he could pull off Moon Knight’s mania; he has the acting chops for it.

Black Bolt

Black Bolt is an interesting choice for Henry Cavill. In a way, the ruler of the Inhumans, who can’t even speak since he could destroy whole cities with his voice, would somewhat be the equivalent of Pedro Pascal not taking off his helmet in The Mandalorian, since Henry Cavill would have to communicate without opening his mouth.

Anson Mount previously played the character for the Inhumans TV series, but we all know how that show went. If Marvel ever brought Tte Inhumans back, they should cast Henry Cavill as Black Bolt. He could say a lot in only his facial expressions, which the role would definitely call for.

Namor

Also known as the Sub-Mariner, Namor is as much a villain as he is a hero, and he’s squared off with bad guys and good in his many years of existence. The key word to describe Namor is “arrogant,” and Henry Cavill could pull that off to a tee.

Since he’s pretty much Marvel’s version of Aquaman (but came before DC’s water-based hero), Henry Cavill would have to spend a lot of time in a bathing suit and jumping in and out of water, which we’re sure many of his fans would appreciate, just as much as Jason Mamoa’s fans appreciate him playing Aquaman. But as I said before, Namor is a haughty character, and Cavill has displayed that in his role as Geralt. So if this any one role Cavill could fill in best, it would probably be Namor. Now, if we can only get that Namor movie off the ground…

Kraven The Hunter

We’ve spent a lot of time talking about heroes, but what about villains? The Spider-Man villain Kraven the Hunter has been discussed at length to potentially be the villain in the next Spider-Man movie. And while some people think that Jason Mamoa should play Kraven, might I suggest Henry Cavill?

Again, let’s look at Henry Cavill’s role in Mission: Impossible-Fallout. Cavill showed that he could be cunning and secretive, which are two words that best describe the Russian hunter. Cavill’s spin would be a different take on the character, but Michael Keaton and Jake Gyllenhaal were different takes on The Vulture and Mysterio, respectively. So why not go different with Kraven the Hunter as well? Cast Henry Cavill!

Doctor Doom

This might be the most controversial pick on this list, but I don’t care. Let’s swing for the fences. Victor Von Doom has been portrayed by two different actor (three if you count that never officially released Fantastic Four movie from the ’90s), and both times were, let’s just say, less than stellar. But Henry Cavill could be the one that finally works.

Henry Cavill is very charming, which is something Doctor Doom is not. But we’re betting that Cavill could play distinctly against type and turn into total villain behind the mask. I wouldn’t even want to see him before the surgery. Just put him in the mask and have him threatening the world from a metal throne with his Doombots at the ready.

And that’s the list. Sure, Henry Cavill COULD play Wolverine, but why would you want him to when he could play any of these 8 characters instead? They sure would be a lot more interesting. Let us know what you think of these choices in the comments below.