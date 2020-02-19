🔥8 best reactions to Rod Stewart's Brit Awards performance – as he's joined by Ronnie Wood and Kenny Jones🔥

Rod Stewart may have been a last-minute addition to the list of Brit Awards performances this year – but he didn’t disappoint.

The 2020 Brits were chock full of incredible performances, with the likes of Harry Styles, Stormzy and Billie Eilish showing off their impressive vocals.

But while most of the show was in the hands of a new evolution of musical stars, closing this year’s ceremony was Sir Rod Stewart, who brought on the other remaining members of the Faces, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones.

While a lot of people praised the 75-year-old for his sterling effort, others were a little less impressed.

Here are 8 of the best reactions to the Handbags and the Gladrags singer’s Brit Awards performance…

1) Rod, is that you?

2) The frontman was even likened to Worzel Gummidge

3) I wanna see you put your hands in the air…

4) At least Harry Styles was here for it

5) Joking, others were too…

6) For some it was a trip down memory lane

7) The nation hasn’t been this divided since Pop Idol in 2002, when it was between Will Young and Gareth Gates

8) Is the Sailing singer going to be at Glasto?

Other highlights from the night include Lewis Capaldi’s hilarious acceptance speech, in which he dropped the F-bomb.

Billie Eilish also debuted her new Bond theme for No Time To Die, performing alongside Hans Zimmer.

Dave the rapper also delivered a politically-charged rap, calling out racism.