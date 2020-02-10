🔥7 reasons to consider fixed-price car insurance🔥

When it comes to car insurance, it can pay to have a quality product from a company you can trust. As the market can be unpredictable with pricing year-on-year, the solution might be fixed price insurance – and here are seven great reasons why Saga Car could provide the peace-of-mind you’ve been looking for.

1. The price is fixed for three years

Shopping around for car insurance quotes every 12 months can be a hassle. But with Saga Car, as long as nothing changes in those three years – such as making a claim, driving convictions, your car, or Insurance Premium Tax (IPT) – neither will your car insurance cost. So you can concentrate on enjoying life, knowing exactly what you’ll be paying.

2. There’s no obligation to stay

Saga may be tied in, but that doesn’t mean you are. With Saga Car, you can leave at the end of each 12-month renewal at no cost, or at any point, subject to cancellation fees.

3. It’s great value for money

Saga Car includes premium cover perks, all as standard. That means you get uninsured driver cover, legal protection for up to £100,000 after a non-fault accident if the legal team believes you can win your case – to help recover uninsured losses such as loss of earnings – and a protected No Claims Discount (NCD) against two fault claims within a three-year period, as long as you have four or more years NCD. This ensures that you get the cover that perfectly meets your needs, should you require it.

4. Onward taxi travel is included

Even if the worst happens and your car is too damaged to drive following a accident in the UK, there’s no need to worry about being stranded somewhere unknown, as Saga Car can get you to any UK destination by taxi.

5. Eligible private medical treatment is part of the package

No one wants to use the medical element of their insurance, but if you have to, you can rest assured that eligible private medical treatment is included in your policy if you or your spouse or partner are injured in a road traffic accident for up to £1 million.

6. Renewal is easy and stress-free

Shortly before each 12 months is up, Saga will send your renewal premium, which, as long as nothing has changed, will be the same as the previous year. If you want to continue your cover, it’s quick and easy to arrange, or if you need to amend any details, simply let Saga know.

7. There’s access to discounts, offers and prize draws

Becoming a Saga customer allows you to join Possibilities, an exclusive membership programme that offers discounts, special deals and the chance to win big on hotels, travel, restaurants, exclusive events and more.

Get a quote

To find out more about Saga’s fixed price cover and see how much you could pay for your next three year’s insurance, click here or go to saga.co.uk/fixedcar

Saga’s three-year fixed-price cover is as straightforward as it sounds, but there are a few terms and conditions: for example, the price will change if you choose to upgrade your car or make a claim. Over-50s only. Find out more at saga.co.uk/fixedcar

Saga’s range of insurance products is designed specifically for their customers and is unique to them. Its car insurance policies are provided by a number of insurers that all meet high standards of quality and service. Saga’s possibilities membership programme is not a regulated product.