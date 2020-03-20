🔥7 fun Instagram filters and games to help you beat the WFH blues🔥

While you might find yourself going a little bit stir crazy being cooped up inside (especially if you’re self-isolating), there are multiple ways you can keep yourself distracted and entertained.

Working from home might not be ideal for everyone, but this is a reality numerous people now face due to the coronavirus pandemic.

But fret not, finding an escape from the mundane is as easy as firing up Instagram and diving deep into all their filters and games.

Before you dive in, make sure your ‘Gram has been updated to the latest version, or else you might not be able to access them.

Without further ado, here’s some to get you started.

Draw in 5 Seconds

Found on @chmnda’s profile, Draw in 5 Second is pretty much what you might expect.

You’re given an item at random to draw – using your nose as a tool – in five seconds.

Get drawing… with your nose! (Instagram/chmnda)

If you go to the profile above on your mobile, you can save this effect on your camera so you can use it again.

Get blinking

Why not put your blinking to more productive use with this fun little game.

On the profile @vr_games_kh, there’s a game where your character is running on a path and to jump over obstacles in your way you must blink.

Part Flappy Bird and Google’s own browser T-Rex runner game, you can also keep track of how many things you successfully jump over.

Perfect for whiling away the long hours trapped at home.

Motorbike runner

In a very similar fashion to the above, this game uses a motorcycle instead.

The game, found on @jpxhelmet’s profile, sees your character ride a bike and you have to jump over obstacles by blinking.

Which cartoon character are you?

Running along a similar vein to the ‘Which Disney Character’ quiz, this one will let you know if you’re a Powerpuff Girl or more of a Rugrat.

Discover who you really are over at @janmahavan’s profile, you won’t regret it.

Who’s that Pokémon?!

At long last, you can finally confirm which Pokémon you are.

Have you always felt like you were a Sandslash? Maybe a Rattata? Or maybe a noble Pidgeot. Check out this filter and many more by searching them out on Instagram.

Big thanks to @hughesp1 for giving us the chance to get answers to such a burning question.

Question and answer

There are numerous variations of this on Instagram, so pick your favourite one and have a blast.

From favourite pastime to general questions about if you own a pet – there’s no shortage of these to help you waste some time .

We would recommend using 50 Questions by @noah_renfrow and Random Questions by @amberspencerphotography

What font are you?

Perhaps the most important one of the bunch, this filter lets you finally discover what your font is.

Will you be the dreaded and iconic Comic Sans, or will you have perfect kerning and be a Calibri.

You can find this filter on @elliotisacoolguy’s profile.

Find out the answer to the ultimate question (Instagram)

Boredom might be the perfect motivators for these Instagram users and we can do nothing but thank them for their time in creating these filters.

These are but a few of the endless options on Instagram.

If you want to find more, all you need to do is tap the story icon on the top left of your screen and scroll all the way to the right of the filters to search the entire library.