🔥7 best new smart home gadgets🔥

Some products have the power to make you feel like a wizard, casting spells with only your hands or voice.

Bring every element of your sanctuary under your control with this selection of magical new home tech.

Libratone BIRD

This utterly adorable smart speaker comes in a choice of pink or blue, and has a magnetic base so you can easily attach it to things. It works with smart assistants like Alexa, fits in the palm of your hand, and has touch controls on the bird’s head for easy operation. It lasts about 10 hours per charge and you can pair two to chirp together.

£59 | Libratone | Buy it now

LIFX Filament

These gorgeous retro bulbs are actually ultra-modern, with LED “sticks” designed to look like old-fashioned incandescent bulb filaments. They can be controlled by voice using Alexa and Google Assistant or by app.

About £25 | Lifx | Buy it soon

Tado V3+ Smart Thermostat

The new version of Tado’s smart home heating system claims to reduce energy costs and usage by up to 31 per cent, with a 12-month money-back guarantee if you don’t save. You can control the temperature remotely or through a voice assistant.

£219.99 | Tado | Buy it now

Speedcomfort

Fix this to your radiator and its silent fans will help heat the room twice as fast, with better distribution. It promises to save up to a fifth of your heating bill, improve the efficiency of your radiators, and reduce wasted energy.

From £49.99 | Speed Comfort | Buy it now

Anova Nano Precision Cooker

The Anova Nano fits into a drawer when not in use. When you want a sous-vide steak, put it in a freezer bag and drop it into a pot of water, and fix the Nano to the side. The cooker keeps the water temperature consistent while your food slow-cooks.

£99.99 | Firebox.com | Buy it now

Pure StreamR Splash

This powerful speaker can play digital radio, music and podcasts, and it’s waterproof, making it ideal for the bathroom. It works with Alexa via Bluetooth, meaning you can talk to the speaker and play whatever power ballad you most want to sing in the shower.

£129.99 | Pure | Buy it now

Chipolo One

Being able to ring your phone when you’ve mislaid it is handy, and this tracker allows you to do the same for other items. Whether you attach it to your reading glasses or the cat, the app will let you give it a call. Double tap the Chipolo and it’ll ring your phone too.

£21 | Chipolo | Buy it now

ESBest product reviews are unbiased, independent advice you can trust. On some occasions, we earn revenue if you click the links and buy the products, but we never allow this to bias our coverage. The reviews are compiled through a mix of expert opinion and real-world testing.

Follow us on

Instagram,

Facebook

and

Twitter