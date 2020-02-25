This is the most ambitious television show ever. It began as a class study, opportunities available to children of specifically various backgrounds. The most fascinating aspect to me is that life is a gamble with increasingly long odds depending on your beginnings. The most privilegedThis is the most ambitious television show ever. It began as a class study, opportunities available to children of specifically various backgrounds. The most fascinating aspect to me is that life is a gamble with increasingly long odds depending on your beginnings. The most privileged kids were trading stocks at age 7 and knew what age they would retire and what university they would go to, the poorer kids just make it up as they go along. What strikes me as the real advantage of wealth is that the kids benefit from useful experience, while poor kids are limited all their lives. The librarian was probably my favorite.… Expand