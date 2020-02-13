🔥60 arrests and £250k stolen property found as police target moped robbers🔥

Suspected moped robbers thought to be linked to 300 street robberies in north London were arrested this morning in a police crackdown.

More than 60 arrests and £250,000 worth of stolen property have been recovered during a week-long operation.

A 16-year-old youth arrested today on suspicion of conspiracy to rob was found with a zombie knife under his bed.

The warrants were the culmination of a nine-month covert investigation targeting prolific offenders believed to be involved in violence, serious organised criminality and drug supply.

Local officers in Haringey and Enfield were assisted by the Territorial Support Group, the Violent Crime Taskforce and the dog support unit.

Detective Superintendent Luke Marks, who led the operation, said: “The Met’s top priority is tackling

violence and we are committed to making Enfield and Haringey a hostile territory for those intent on committing violent offences, carrying weapons, peddling drugs and, as a result, intimidating and threatening the communities who live here.”