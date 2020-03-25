6 more die in Missouri and Illinois, 431 more positive cases, officials say

Officials in Missouri and Illinois on Wednesday announced that six more people have died of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, and that there were a total of 431 additional cases in the two states.Illinois officials said three more had died and 330 additional people tested positive, for a total of 1,865 cases and 19 deaths. A total of 14,209 people had been tested. On Tuesday, they said there were 250 cases more and four more deaths.Missouri officials announced an increase of 101 positive cases and three deaths, bringing the total to 356 cases and eight deaths.Missouri Gov. Mike Parson said that the state had asked President Donald Trump’s administration for a major disaster declaration. If granted, that could result in disaster unemployment assistance as well as help for nonprofits and local governments struggling with expenses related to the pandemic.The U.S. Small Business Association has already approved the state’s request for low-interest federal disaster loans for small businesses, Parson said. As of 8: 30 a.m. Wednesday, there were 255 known cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, up from 183 cases on Monday. The state had reported five deaths.• CDC fact sheet: Prevention and treatment

In the video, it appears the man licks a row of deodorant at a Walmart about an hour west of St. Louis.

St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page mandated residents stay home beginning Monday, with exceptions only for groceries, health care and critical household duties. The order excludes first responders, health care workers, plus the employees of a list of other “essential” businesses, when those workers are on duty.

Dr. Mimi Vo says she has repeatedly asked public and private health officials for COVID-19 tests to be done on her patients, but has been denied.

The Missouri Department of Conservation announced Tuesday that it will waive requirements for fishing permits or trout tags from March 27 through April 15 to help Missourians looking for recreation while maintaining distance from other people to fight the spread of the coronavirus and Covid-19, the disease the virus causes.

Less than a week ago Jazmond Dixon, 31, went to an urgent care for flu-like symptoms. She died Sunday.

Of the 38 new cases, six are not travel related, officials said.

Also on Friday, leaders in the Missouri House of Representatives announced that a member of the House had tested positive for COVID-19.

The third case, confirmed late Saturday, is a man in his 20s who traveled to Spain. Officials said he was quarantined since his return.

The woman who died, Jazmond Dixon, was a biomedical services employee who worked at the American Red Cross in St. Louis.