🔥6 good movies to watch on Netflix for Galentine’s Day 2020🔥

Galentine's Day is coming up on Thursday, February 13. We picked six good movies to watch on Netflix for Galentine's Day.Galentine's Day started as a fictional celebration of the joys of female friendship that was invented by Leslie Knope, played by Amy Poehler, in the sitcom Parks and Recreation.The day has caught on in the real world and many gals celebrate each year on Feb. 13, or Valentine's Day Eve. Netflix has a great lineup of romantic comedies and other movies you should watch on Galentine's Day.Let's start the list with A Bad Moms Christmas. A Bad Moms ChristmasA Bad Moms Christmas takes a look at what happens when you become an adult and your own mother comes to visit for Christmas. It is a hilarious look at how we all try too hard during the holidays by taking on too much and it just burns us out.Instead of being able to enjoy the holiday season, we usually stress ourselves out and end up drinking all the wine. This movie stars Mila Kunis, Kristen Bell, Kathryn Hahn and Susan Sarandon, just to name a few of the amazing cast members.Fools Rush InOne of my favorite movies of the 90s is Fools Rush In. The film is now available on Netflix, and if you haven't seen this adorable rom-com, be sure to check it out.Fools Rush In stars Matthew Perry and Selma Hayek. In the film, their characters meet and have a one night stand that will change their lives forever. We follow them as they struggle to make the relationship work without compromising their cultural traditions and values.The NotebookThe Notebook is a fan-favorite romantic drama. It has the makings of an excellent movie with romance, sadness, happiness and eye candy. The movie follows Noah (Ryan Gosling) and Allie (Rachel McAdams) as they meet and fall in love despite their social differences. It is a sweet story and very worthy of a girls' night out movie.Sex and the City 2Now, Sex and the City 2, is a whole different caliber of a movie. This movie is the second for Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) and her best friends from New York City, Charlotte York (Kirstin Davis), Miranda Hobbes (Cynthia Nixon) and Samantha Jones (Kim Cattrall). They travel to Abu Dhabi where luxury and wealth have a whole new meaning. This movie had mixed reviews, but if you are a fan of Carrie and her crew, you will enjoy this one.Love JackedLove Jacked follows Maya (Amber Stevens-West) who travels to Africa against her father's wishes for her to run the family store. She returns with a fiance who isn't quite what he seems.Faith, Hope and LoveFaith, Hope and Love is a movie that follows two lost souls Faith Turley (Peta Murgatroyd) and Jimmy Hope (Robert Krantz). See what they did there? FAITH and HOPE.They have both suffered deep losses and the film follows them as they become partners in a dance contest and start to discover there is still life to live after the suffering they have experienced.Be sure to have appetizers and fun cocktails on hand for your event. You can theme them to match the movies you are watching or have your favorite snacks and drinks. So, call your gal pals and set up a girls' night out and enjoy some of these awesome movies.Which Netflix movies will you be watching this Galentine's Day?