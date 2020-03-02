🔥6 cool new handbag brands to know for 2020🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

Almost everyone who’s ever bought a handbag has faced the same predicament: how to find a beautiful bag that will last, that doesn’t cost the same price as a small car?

Traditionally there was a vast chasm between the poor quality pleather options available on the high street and the eye-wateringly expensive handbags offered by high-end designers.

But recent years have seen the rise of a whole host of exciting boutique bag brands creating products in a niche best defined as ‘contemporary’; whose off-beat designs, approachable prices and understated branding have made them favourites with the street style set.

With prices in the region of £150- £500, bags in this category are not cheap, but are fairly priced given the quality materials and craftsmanship that ensure their longevity.

Looking for a bag that’ll deliver ‘oohs’ and ‘aahs’ next time you walk in the pub? Look no further than these independent bag brands

Yuzefi

(Yuzefi)

Central St Martins graduate Naza Yousefi worked in the studios of Christopher Kane and Richard Nicoll before launching her handbag label in 2016, and the high-fashion influence is clearly perceptible in her dinky, uber-Instagrammable designs.

Prices from £295 – £595.

Complet

(Complet)

Fresh out of Tel Aviv, accessories brand Complét, launched by three friends – Sivan, Leonora and Emily – in 2013, delivers high quality Italian-made bags that pack a sartorial punch. While the designs are subtle, the brand’s signature round handle, that appears across all bags, makes them easily identifiable. We’ve got our eyes on the pale green pearly croc effect tote (£405, shop it here).

Prices start at £320

S. Joon

(S. Joon)

If you like your bags in kooky shapes and luxe leathers, S. JOON could be the one for you. Founded by Persian ex-solicitor Sahar Asvand in 2017 (the name is a portmanteau of Asvandi’s first initial and a Persian term of endearment), the brand launched with a classic saddle bag style and a natty little bag shaped like a milk pail. For 2020, the collection of Italian-made beauties has expanded to include a really rather beautiful shoulder bag inspired by a tulip.

Priced from £139 – £445.

By Far

(By Far)

This 90s-inspired shoe and handbag brand started by Bulgarian twin sisters, Valentina Bezuhanova and Sabina Gyosheva, and their best friend, Denitsa Bumbarova, has developed something of a cult following since it launched in 2016, and their perfectly simple single strap baguette bags have been slung on the shoulders of everyone from Kaia Gerber to Beyoncé and Michelle Obama. Handcrafted from sustainable Italian leather and deadstock materials in a small family-run factory near Sofia, BY FAR bags are ideal for anyone looking to inject a little 90s minimalism into their look. Or, you know, a bright pink PVC tote that would do Paris Hilton proud.

Prices from £260

Little Liffner

(Little Lifner)

This Stockholm-based accessories brand has quietly been building a loyal following since its 2012 launch. Devoid from branding, these chic and sophisticated bags are instead adorned with a signature gold stone or shell, making them the perfect accompaniment to all manner of ensembles – from black tie to beachwear.

Prices from £275

Cafuné

(Cafuné)

Queenie Fan and Day Lau are the life-long friends behind Hong Kong-based accessories line Cafuné. Founded in 2015, Cafuné (the name is Portuguese, and refers to the act of playing with a lover’s hair) make sweet little bucket bags and cross bodies in pastel colours using the softest Italian leather. Their streamlined little ‘Camber Sling’ bags provide the most elegant way to carry your smartphone, while the oval-shaped ‘Egg’ bag is the perfect mix of polished and kitsch.

Prices from £175 to £500

