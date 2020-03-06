🔥6 alternative travel destinations to coronavirus-hit countries🔥

The latest lifestyle, fashion and travel trends

As coronavirus cases continue to multiply , it’s easy to consider waylaying your travel plans.

Yet, unless the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO) advises otherwise, there’s no reason not to make the most of your annual leave and jet off on your planned holiday.

If your upcoming holiday does come under the FCO’s list as coronavirus-hit destinations, it’s time to start re-planning your holiday ASAP.

We’ve picked some alternative destinations below.

Instead of China … visit Peru

Swap the Great Wall of China (left) for Machu Picchu (right) (Unsplash)

Swap one wonder of the world for another, by skipping the Great Wall of China during the coronavirus outbreak for Machu Picchu in Peru instead. Both countries are home to some of the world’s oldest civilisations – China’s Zhou dynasty and Peru’s Incas – which makes for some incredible temples and places of historical significance. Peru’s natural wonders include its Rainbow Mountains , the Peruvian Andes and Lake Titicaca, while its cities offer a heady mix of gastronomic delights and a hedonistic nightlife.

Instead of South Korea… visit France

Swap the world’s coolest fashion capital (Seoul, left) for the chicest (Paris, right) (Unsplash)

South Korea’s Seoul is one of the world’s most exciting fashion capitals – and France boasts the perennial home of style, Paris. While tourists will discover temples, tantalising street food and industrial-style buildings in Seoul, Paris is home to some of the world’s most famous structures (Eiffel Tower, the Louvre, Arc di Triomphe), its architecture is forever ‘grammable and its food is worth the Eurostar trip alone. There is currently a sale on Eurostar tickets to Paris for as little as £29.

Instead of Italy… visit Malta

Swap the heavenly hues of Italy (left) for Malta’s azure seas (right) (Unsplash)

While the southern parts of Italy – the likes of Rome, Capri, Sicily and the Amalfi Coast – still have the green light to visit, news that Italy has closed all schools and universities until mid-March means another sun-soaked trip should be on the cards. Malta, with its rich history, glistening seas and 300 days of sunshine per year, has (so far) not reported any cases of coronavirus. Temperatures at this time of year hover around a balmy 17C, and the golden-hued city of Valetta is a UNESCO World Heritage Site which further earned its stripes as the European Capital of Culture for 2018.

Instead of Iran… visit Ethiopia

Swap Iran’s Badab-e Surt (left) for Ethiopia’s Dallol (right) (Dreamstime)

Iran is home to some of the world’s most beautiful landscapes, from the UNESCO World Heritage listed Dasht-e Lut desert with its expansive salt plains to the Badab-e Surt with its steep blood orange-hues terraces and natural springs. Ethiopia in eastern Africa offers similarly stunning landscapes – the village of Dallol lies 134 metres below sea level, with sulphuric acid fields like a mountainous medley of neon yellows and greens. Ethiopia isn’t lacking in World Heritage sites either, a trek through the listed Simien Mountains will bring you face-to-face with Gelada baboons and the endangered walia ibex.

Instead of Japan… visit New Zealand

Swap Japan’s cherry blossoms (left) for New Zealand’s lupins (right) (Unsplash/Dreamstime)

Japan has been the go-to destination for the better half of the last decade – as a new generation of tourists discover a country of cultural importance, where the locals are friendly and the scenery awe-inspiring. Its popularity has only been heightened after hosting the mens Rugby World Cup last year, which makes New Zealand a suitable alternative for anyone looking for a bucket-list holiday. Swap Japan’s renowned mountains for New Zealand’s Southern Alps, its temples for Māori marae’s and its katsu chicken for fish and chips on the beach – just don’t expect to see a bullet train.

Instead of Hong Kong… visit New York City

Swap Hong Kong’s bust streets ( left) for New York’s … busy streets (right) (Unspash)

As a city, Hong Kong is world-class. It’s both glitzy and chic, expansive enough to fill your days and small enough to truly get to know it. Food here is king, culture buffs can choose between modern art galleries or Chinese opera and shopping-wise, there’s something for every budget. Only New York City, really, can compare. With its famously sky-high buildings, electric nightlife and one of the world’s most diverse and exciting food scenes, it’s a place where ‘bored’ isn’t in the vocabulary. If you wanted to head to Hong Kong’s mountains and endless country parks (which make up 70 per cent of the country), head upstate to New York’s Catskill Mountains instead.