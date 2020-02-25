🔥51st State festival line-up 2020: Masters at Work, Roger Sanchez and more confirmed🔥
Going Out in London Discover
Your guide to what’s hot in London
Masters at Work, Body and Soul, Roger Sanchez and Todd Terry are among the acts revealed as part of the line-up for 51st State.
The one-day festival, which celebrates the roots of house music and its various sub-genres, will return to Trent Park on August 1 for its 2020 edition.
Dimitri from Paris, Matt Jam Lamont, Todd Edwards and Derrick May will also visit north London, as will the likes of Eli Escobar, Jocelyn Brown and Jazzie B.
A special guest will be announced towards the end of March, with festival organisers also promising a greater range of food vendors and bars throughout the site this year.
The best UK dance music festivals in 2020
How to get tickets for 51st State 2020
Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £38.50. Buy them here.
51st State 2020 line-up
Masters at Work (Louie Vega & Kenny Dope)
Body & Soul (Francois K / Joe Claussell / Danny Krivit)
Roger Sanchez
Amine Edge & DANCE
Anane Vega
Barbara Tucker – Live
Bobby & Steve
The Brand New Heavies – Live
Charly Black – Live – London festival exclusive
Derrick May
Dimitri from Paris
Dreem Teem (DJ Spoony & Mikee B)
Heartless Crew (Mighty Moe / Bushkin / DJ Fonti)
House Gospel Choir – Live
House N’ HD (Mike Dunn & Terry Hunter)
Jazzie B OBE
Jocelyn Brown – Live
Lorraine McIntosh (Cool Notes) – Live
Majestic
Matt Jam Lamont
Ratpack
Todd Edwards
Todd Terry
The Heatwave
Wookie
Aitch B & Jazzi Q
Alison Limerick – Live
Bizzie
Black Motion – Live
Boys At Work
Chalk E White
Champs
Colin Dale
Colin Hudd
ConSequence
DJ Bigger
DJ Listener
DJ Lust & Steve Wayback When
DJ Rae – Live
Ellie Cocks
Ellis Dee
Freddie Bad
Groover Washington
Huck Finn
Jamesey
Jamie Dee
Jason H
Jason Kaye
Jerry Bascombe
Jerry Rankin
Jigs
Junior Giscombe – Live
Keith Thompson – Live
Lady T
Lonyo – Live
Mark Felton (Dolly Rockers)
Masterstepz
Matt White
MC Blakey
MC Buzzhard
MC Chalkie White
MC Creed
MC DT
MC KIE
MC Onyx Stone
MC PSG
Nico & Dean Detached
Norris Da Boss Windross
Philgood & Ram
Randy Peterson
Robbo Ranx
Rose Windross – Live
Sammy Confunktion
Selly J
Shola Ama – Live
Steve Harrington
Sticko Zaza
Trevor Fung & Tracee G
Victor Anderson
VIRTUOSO DJs (Shiloh / Dominique Danielle / Q-B / Blush)
Wallace