🔥51st State festival line-up 2020: Masters at Work, Roger Sanchez and more confirmed🔥

Masters at Work, Body and Soul, Roger Sanchez and Todd Terry are among the acts revealed as part of the line-up for 51st State.

The one-day festival, which celebrates the roots of house music and its various sub-genres, will return to Trent Park on August 1 for its 2020 edition.

Dimitri from Paris, Matt Jam Lamont, Todd Edwards and Derrick May will also visit north London, as will the likes of Eli Escobar, Jocelyn Brown and Jazzie B.

A special guest will be announced towards the end of March, with festival organisers also promising a greater range of food vendors and bars throughout the site this year.

How to get tickets for 51st State 2020

Tickets are on sale now, with prices starting at £38.50. Buy them here.

51st State 2020 line-up

Masters at Work (Louie Vega & Kenny Dope)

Body & Soul (Francois K / Joe Claussell / Danny Krivit)

Roger Sanchez

Amine Edge & DANCE

Anane Vega

Barbara Tucker – Live

Bobby & Steve

The Brand New Heavies – Live

Charly Black – Live – London festival exclusive

Derrick May

Dimitri from Paris

Dreem Teem (DJ Spoony & Mikee B)

Heartless Crew (Mighty Moe / Bushkin / DJ Fonti)

House Gospel Choir – Live

House N’ HD (Mike Dunn & Terry Hunter)

Jazzie B OBE

Jocelyn Brown – Live

Lorraine McIntosh (Cool Notes) – Live

Majestic

Matt Jam Lamont

Ratpack

Todd Edwards

Todd Terry

The Heatwave

Wookie

Aitch B & Jazzi Q

Alison Limerick – Live

Bizzie

Black Motion – Live

Boys At Work

Chalk E White

Champs

Colin Dale

Colin Hudd

ConSequence

DJ Bigger

DJ Listener

DJ Lust & Steve Wayback When

DJ Rae – Live

Ellie Cocks

Ellis Dee

Freddie Bad

Groover Washington

Huck Finn

Jamesey

Jamie Dee

Jason H

Jason Kaye

Jerry Bascombe

Jerry Rankin

Jigs

Junior Giscombe – Live

Keith Thompson – Live

Lady T

Lonyo – Live

Mark Felton (Dolly Rockers)

Masterstepz

Matt White

MC Blakey

MC Buzzhard

MC Chalkie White

MC Creed

MC DT

MC KIE

MC Onyx Stone

MC PSG

Nico & Dean Detached

Norris Da Boss Windross

Philgood & Ram

Randy Peterson

Robbo Ranx

Rose Windross – Live

Sammy Confunktion

Selly J

Shola Ama – Live

Steve Harrington

Sticko Zaza

Trevor Fung & Tracee G

Victor Anderson

VIRTUOSO DJs (Shiloh / Dominique Danielle / Q-B / Blush)

Wallace