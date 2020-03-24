🔥500 British Transport Police officers deployed to remind Tube and rail passengers of non-essential travel ban🔥

The latest headlines in your inbox

Five hundred British Transport Police officers have been deployed to remind passengers that only those making essential journeys for work should be using the rail and Tube networks.

In London, there has been growing concern about rush hour Tube carriages remaining packed, despite requests for only key workers to use public transport to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Monday, Boris Johnson locked down the UK for three weeks and introduced a ban on all but essential travel to and from work.

And to help enforce the ban, British Transport Police (BTP) officers have now been deployed across the nation to remind the public of the “urgent need” to follow the strict guidelines.

Tube stations across the capital have been closed as part of renewed efforts to tackle the spread of coronavirus (AFP via Getty Images)

Sean O’Callaghan, Assistant Chief Constable at British Transport Police, said: “The measures announced yesterday by the Prime Minister are there to save lives which is part of the work our officers do every day.

“We are supporting rail operators and those key workers making their journeys home tonight by deploying 500 officers across the rail network nationally.

“They will be patrolling stations, supporting railway staff and reminding the public of the urgent need to follow the government advice – only those making essential journeys for work should be using the Tube and rail network.”

London on Coronavirus lockdown

The list of key workers includes doctors, nurses, delivery drivers and some teachers.

They are also permitted to travel and use necessary transport links in order to take their children to school.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has demanded that more employers ensure their staff work from home, adding: “Ignoring these rules means more lives lost.”

A BTP spokeswoman said the force recognises it has “an important role to play with our partners in helping ensure that only those making essential journeys for work are using the Tube and rail network”.

Boris Johnson urges British public to stay at home

She added: “Our officers will be on hand to support rail operators if people are clearly disregarding the advice.”

Transport for London (TfL) has suspended the Circle line and Waterloo & City line, and reduced the number of trains on other parts of the Tube network, while bus services have also been cut.

Mr Khan said “growing numbers” of TfL staff are off sick or self-isolating, which means “we cannot run more services than we currently are”.

He added that many people still travelling are on zero-hours contracts, work in the gig economy or are freelancers, saying a “proper package of support” from the Government for these workers “would alleviate this situation”.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said he had spoken to the mayor about ensuring there is “enough space to be safe” on Tube trains for those who must travel, and offered the support of his department.

He urged passengers to only use the London Underground “when essential”.