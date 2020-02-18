🔥50% of profits from these new flats to be reinvested in train network🔥

Flats at Twickenham Gateway start at £485,000 with 50 per cent of profits reinvested into the train network.

Twickenham’s new train station and town centre facelift will benefit locals and commuters long after the Six Nations Rugby Championship ends next month.

The redevelopment has brought 115 apartments above and alongside the station, along with a new public plaza with shops and eateries. Londonbound travellers can fall out of bed and get to Waterloo in 23 minutes.

Called Twickenham Gateway, the scheme also creates a new riverside path to nearby Moormead Park.

Solum, one of the development partners, says 50 per cent of profits from the project will be reinvested into the train network.

Prices start at £485,000. Call 020 3296 222 for more information.

Twickenham Gateway, a new scheme of 115 flats with public plaza and shops. Flats are for sale from £485,000