🔥5 ways to look after your teeth at home during the coronavirus lockdown🔥

It’s now more important than ever to look after your teeth.

Along with many other businesses, dentists have now been ordered by the Government to temporarily close an effort to flatten the curve of coronavirus.

Emergency hubs will be set up for patients who are in pain, but for everyone else, it’s time to nail your dental hygiene routine at home.

Here are some top tips from dentist Dr Safa Al-Naher to help keep your teeth and gums healthy and pain-free.

Brush twice a day and use floss/interdental brushes

Brush before breakfast and before bed. Use a small, soft toothbrush placed on the margin of your teeth and gums and use a small vibrating movement to break up the bacteria and plaque.

You do not need to brush plaque away (as this might also brush away enamel), disturbing it is enough to interrupt the process of decay and gum disease. Your toothbrush will not reach in between the teeth, so using floss to wipe the sides of the teeth, or small interdental picks or brushes will ensure all surfaces are suitably cleaned.

Use a fluoride toothpaste

Now is not the time to switch to an ‘herbal’ or fluoride-free toothpaste. Fluoride is best used topically on teeth to make them stronger, more resistant to tooth decay, and it is the only substance that can help to reverse early tooth decay.

This is especially important if you find yourself snacking more at home. Please remember to use an age-appropriate fluoride toothpaste for your children and to supervise their brushing (do it for them if necessary) until they are at least six year old.

Avoid snacking on sugary foods

Our teeth are designed to be attacked by acid not more than three times a day (mealtimes?). Any more often than that and you run the risk of developing tooth decay. This includes fruits, fruit juices and smoothies. Keep sugary food and fruits to mealtimes (or 40 minutes before or after), and choose sugar-free snacks instead for example cheese, veggies or crackers.

Use a saltwater or hydrogen peroxide mouthwash

Mouthwash is not a replacement for brushing, but it can be a useful disinfectant, especially when there is a pandemic in full swing. Studies have shown that hydrogen peroxide mouthwashes have antiviral properties which could kill viruses such as Covid-19 which have been shown to live in mouth and throat for approximately four days.

Don’t worry if you can’t get hold of it though, a simple saltwater mouthwash is a good homemade alternative. Just dissolve a teaspoon of salt in half a cup of warm water, bathe your teeth and gums in it, gargle and spit.

Have an emergency kit ready

It is sensible to have some painkillers at home in case dental pain does come on. Paracetamol, cocodamol and ibuprofen (as long as not displaying Covid-19 symptoms) are all effective analgesics for dental pain. You may also want to add a temporary filling dental kit (available form most pharmacies and supermarkets) in case a filling or crown comes out and you need to temporarily cement it.