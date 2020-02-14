🔥5 ways Hopper could be saved in Stranger Things 4🔥

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseStranger Things 4 spoiler alert! Hopper is alive in Russia! Who will save him in the new season of the Netflix original series? We have a few ideas.Stranger Things shared quite the new teaser trailer on Valentine’s Day, and we learned Hopper, one of our favorite characters, is actually still alive!It’s official; Hopper is still alive. The moment we have all been waiting for has arrived, and now, the real speculation begins.Many Stranger Things fans, myself included, have been hung up on Hopper’s fate for a while. I think we all expected Hopper to be alive, but there are still so many unanswered questions about Hopper, how he arrived in Russia and what it means for season 4.I think we all have a pretty good idea about what it means for season 4: Operation Save Hopper.There’s been a lot of speculation about how the Hawkins Heroes will save Hopper, and it’ll be really interesting to see how goes down. At this point, I think we all know that it’s going to happen, right?I don’t know if they’ll actually save him, but we know Joyce, Eleven, Murray and Dr. Sam Owens won’t be cool with Hopper sitting in a Russian prison camp. They’d do everything in their power to save him, and luckily, they have a pretty good team to help them.Below, we shared a few theories about who will be able to rescue Hopper from the Russian prison.Eleven and the PartyThere are a few things that could happen, but I’m guessing our heroes will learn Hopper is alive thanks to Eleven’s returning powers. Eleven can locate people across great distances using her powers in the void, and it would be no problem, if she had her powers, to track down Hopper.We also know that Eleven can open portals into other dimensions. Is it possible that she could open a portal to Russia? I think so, based on what we know of her powers so far.If Eleven can open a portal to Russia, we could definitely see a way that the Hawkins Heroes could try to save Hopper. I’m a little skeptical of the logistics of this. These kids, while they have done extraordinary things, are not super spies. They have no idea what they’d be walking into all alone, and that’s why I think it’s less likely that Eleven and the gang will be called upon to save Hopper.I think Eleven could play a role, definitely, but I don’t know that she’s taking this journey without the assistance of some adults. Plus, we need her powers to come back to make this all possible.Use your ← → (arrows) to browse