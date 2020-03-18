🔥5 Stranger Things characters who should still be alive🔥

Use your ← → (arrows) to browseStranger Things – Credit: NetflixAs we wait for Stranger Things season 4, let’s take a look at 5 characters that should still be alive and kicking butt in Hawkins, Indiana.As time passes, we get closer and closer to the release of Stranger Things 4. The Duffer brothers are known for their tremendous storytelling but they’re also good at getting the viewers attached to characters and that sometimes ends in heartbreak for us.While we wait for the release of Stranger Things season 4, let’s take a dive into the top 5 characters that should still be alive in the series.5. Dr. Martin BrennerMany may be shocked by this one, but this is more of a storyline pick.I doubt there are many people out there that are sad that Dr. Brenner is dead, but it would create a great storyline and epic showdown if he and Eleven met again.Dr. Brenner is known for his role in taking Eleven. away from her mom and keeping her locked in Hawkins Lab. Eleven was just an experiment for everybody involved at Hawkins Lab, and Dr. Brenner was a huge reason why.There’s been a lot of debate if Dr. Brenner is still alive or not. In the second season, it was revealed to Eleven that Dr. Brenner is alive, but we don’t know if that’s actually true or not.According to Collider, Shawn Levy, an executive producer on the show, Dr. Brenner is still alive, but again, we don’t know if the show is really going to show that yet.Having Dr. Brenner return to the series, I believe, would be great for the show. Maybe they could have him working with the Russians in some way to help take down Eleven.But let’s be real, nobody stands a chance against Eleven and the crew!Use your ← → (arrows) to browse