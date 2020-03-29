🔥5 shows you might have missed on Hulu🔥

PARIS, FRANCE – NOVEMBER 20: In this photo illustration, the Hulu media service provider’s logo is displayed on the screen of a television on November 20, 2019 in Paris, France. Hulu, a streaming video service competing with Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, it has surpassed 25 million subscribers and has gained 8 million users in a year in the United States by 2018. Hulu is a US subscription-based video-on-demand website that offers movies, TV shows and music videos. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images) There are plenty of great new shows to stream on Hulu, but sometimes you just need a dose of an old favorite or two, like perhaps a chuckle from your favorite Seinfeld episode, a painting lesson from Bob Ross or a reunion with the perplexing Smoke Monster.You may know that you can find the latest episodes of a lot of current TV shows from a variety of networks on Hulu. You can also find great new series, like Little Fires Everywhere, in Hulu Originals.But what about full seasons of certain classic shows? We’re talking ones that everyone used to talk about the next day and that have all won at least one Emmy.Well, in most cases. One, Bob Ross: The Joy of Painting, became a phenom unto itself. It did win an Emmy (three actually), but people didn’t talk about it the next day. However, decades after its last episode aired, people still enjoy the show. Let’s start with that one.1. Bob Ross: The Joy of PaintingThe Joy of Painting aired on PBS from 1983-1994. It was hosted by painter and art instructor Bob Ross, with his trademark head of poofy, curly hair and bucolic personality.Not to say he was boring. He had a quiet, gentle air that you wouldn’t think would be TV worthy, but he was captivating.In fact, that may be why reruns continued to be shown. People were drawn in by his calming ways, leading some to classify him as an accidental pioneer of ASMR.If you need something to tune out and unwind to, try The Joy of Painting.2. CheersSometimes you do just want to go where everybody knows your name, or at least you know theirs. Owned by a former Red Sox and full-time ladies’ man, Sam Malone (Ted Danson), the Boston bar’s regulars mixed with the bar’s workers to become a sort of family.Even non-drinkers can appreciate the camaraderie and dynamics that the Cheers gang exudes. They bust each other’s chops, disagree with one another, play pranks but ultimately there’s a lot of love between them.It’s no wonder it was a long-running sitcom (275 episodes packed into 11 seasons) or that it was nominated for 117 Emmys and won 28.If you’re looking for a feel-good funny pick-me-up, Cheers is your show.3. SeinfeldThe “show about nothing” was still a show about something, namely four crazy friends who are neurotic, selfish and in general lacking in morals and common decency. Yet, their appalling behavior makes the show not only funny but super likable.Clearly. Shows don’t run for nine seasons and pump out 180 episodes if no one’s tuning in.Nor do a lot of shows spark so many sayings that have found their way into the everyday vernacular. “Not that there’s anything wrong with that.”It also introduced the world to a new celebration: Festivus for the rest of us.It’s never okay to double-dip, but you can be forgiven for binge-watching a few Seinfeld episodes at a time when you need a laugh, or when you want to indulge in the foibles of inappropriate people who make no apologies for being train wrecks. Because “they’re real, and they’re spectacular.”4. The X-Files“The truth is out there.” It’s not top secret that David Duchovny as Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson as his skeptical partner Dana Scully tantalized audiences with their cases and chemistry. They made conspiracy theories cool.The X-Files was an out of this world sensation when it debuted in the early 1990s. (1993 to be exact.) It was such a hit with critics and fans alike that it packed 202 episodes into its original nine seasons.Then it was revived nearly 15 years later with a short tenth season of six episodes, followed by an additional season of 10 episodes, to make it twelve total seasons with 218 episodes.It’s one of the best shows to rewatch (or watch for the first time if you’ve never seen it) for fans of aliens, UFOs and everything else strange and paranormal.5. LostWhat made Lost so popular? For one, it had one of the best opening episodes of any show ever produced. (The same can not be said about the finale episode, which was one of the most controversial in television history, leaving many confused and unfulfilled.)However, the pilot’s opener hooked viewers from second-one. How could you not be gripped watching plane crash survivors moments following the crash trying to make sense of their new reality? The chaos and confusion sucked you right in.Then, as we got to know the survivors each episode, we learned they all had backstories and nothing was quite as it seemed. Everyone seemed to have a secret, including the island, which became its own character.Lost was like a twisted version of Gilligan’s Island mixed with The Twilight Zone and it was mesmerizing.Yet so many questions were raised in its six seasons that keeping track of all the arcs was like trying to complete a crazy hard sudoku puzzle.So if you’ve never watched, that’s a head’s up to pay attention. But if you’ve already seen it, Lost is a good one to see how much you catch during a second viewing on Hulu.