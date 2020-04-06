🔥5 Paul Rudd movies/shows to watch on Netflix in celebration of his birthday🔥

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA – NOVEMBER 14: Paul Rudd attends the HFPA and THR Golden Globe Ambassador Party at Catch LA on November 14, 2019 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images) Celebrate Paul Rudd’s birthday by watching these five titles now streaming on Netflix.Paul Rudd turns 51 today, and what better way to celebrate than a Paul Rudd marathon on Netflix, right? It’s hard to believe he is 51; the man is ageless. Just Google his college fraternity photo, the one with the long hair, yea that’s the one. The hair has changed, but that face is still the same! And, on a side note, with that long hair that he had back in college, I would have crushed hard on that guy!The funnyman has given us many endearing characters that we know well and love. Rudd is just a lovable guy.If you’ve already seen Living With Yourself, the Netflix Original series with Rudd playing two characters, you should check out this quintet of shows and movies also featuring the ageless actor.Fundamentals of CaringThis is a little different role for Rudd. Fundamentals of Caring is a comedy-drama, so along with his usual comedic persona, Rudd spreads his wings into a dramatic role as well. He plays Ben; a writer turned caregiver who takes on the job of caring for Trevor, an 18-year-old suffering from Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy. Trevor is extremely sarcastic and has a twisted sense of humor which adds to the comedy in this movie. The two take off on an adventure exploring visiting American roadside attractions. They meet a gal, Dot (Selena Gomez), which adds to their experience. It is a journey that both Ben and Trevor need for self-reflection and growth.Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of CampThe series Wet Hot American Summer: First Day of Camp follows counselors and campers during the first day of camp in the summer of 1981 at Camp Firewood. Rudd stars in this comedy, along with many other greats, Michel Ian Black, Bradley Cooper, Janeane Garofalo, Amy Poehler, Molly Shannon and, the list goes on. This series is the second installment in the Wet Hot Summer franchise. Although the original movie that was released in 2001 didn’t garner much commercial fame, the film, along with the series, has developed quite the cult following. This is a satirical look at the teen sex comedies of the 80s that were extremely popular in that era. One cool note about this movie is that all of the adult cast members from the original film returned for this series.Parks and RecreationWho can forget Rudd in Parks and Rec, as Bobby Newton, heir to Pawnee’s Sweetums fortune? Although Rudd only appeared in a handful of episodes, the character will always be remembered as the lovable idiot who unsuccessfully ran against Leslie Knope in the city council election. Being the son of the Sweetums fortune, Bobby was spoiled and oblivious to the fact that not everyone lives the playboy lifestyle that he does. Rudd played Bobby as a very likable character and took his loss in the election very well. If you haven’t watched the series, I’ve just ruined part of it for you, but it is worth the watch anyway.Perks of Being a WallflowerIn 2012, Rudd starred in Perks of Being a Wallflower as an English teacher named Mr. Anderson. This coming of age film based on a novel by Stephen Chbosky, who also directs the film, follows a young man named Charlie (Logan Lerman). The film follows Charlie through his first year of high school as he battles depression and anxiety while chronicling what he goes thought to an unnamed friend. Charlie has trouble making friends but does find a connection with Mr. Anderson, who becomes his first friend in high school. It is an emotional film that received great reviews and is worth taking the time to watch.Ant-Man and the WaspRudd reprises his role as Scott Lang/Ant-Man in Ant-Man and the Wasp. He is joined by Hope van Dyne/Wasp, who is played by Evangeline Lilly. Lang, under house arrest after his involvement with the Avengers, is contacted by Dr. Pym, who believes his wife is trapped in the quantum realm. Lang once again suits up in his Ant-Man suit that allows him to significantly shrink in size, which also greatly increases his strength. This time he is joined by his female counterpart Wasp. Together they join forces with Dr. Pym to fight a new enemy.Rudd has played many roles in his career one of my very favorites is Mike Harrington. Mike was Phoebe’s love interest on the series Friends, which is no longer streaming on Netflix. Rudd portrayed Mike from 2002-2004 on the series.Take some time during your social distancing to celebrate the man Paul Rudd by streaming some of the titles listed above.What is your favorite Rudd character? Let us know in the comments below.