🔥5 older TV shows to stream on Hulu right now🔥

Nov. 2, 2015 – CBS Television Studios announced today it will launch a totally new “Star Trek” television series in January 2017. The brand-new “Star Trek” will introduce new characters seeking imaginative new worlds and new civilizations, while exploring the dramatic contemporary themes that have been a signature of the franchise since its inception in 1966. The new series will blast off with a special preview broadcast on the CBS Television Network. The premiere episode and all subsequent first-run episodes will then be available exclusively in the United States on CBS All Access, the Network’s digital subscription video on demand and live streaming service.

Pictured: Leonard Nimoy as Mr. Spock in STAR TREK (The Original Series)

Hiding in the Classics sub-section of Hulu's TV genres are five older shows from the 1950s through the 1970s that are worth streaming right now and here's why.Ah, the good old days. We all reminisce about them, but when were the good old days? That phrase, "good old days," means something different to each of us really, doesn't it?For me, the good old days vary, depending on my mood. When times get scary, I find myself longing for the good old days of my youth.That's why I've been enchanted with some of the shows I found under Hulu's Classics. They bring back great memories of a simpler time when I enjoyed these reruns with my family.How to find Hulu's ClassicsFirst off, in case you're not familiar with how to find the Classics section on Hulu, here's how to locate it: Under "Browse" you'll find TV Shows, Movies, etc. This may look different depending on whether you're viewing via your computer or television.Pick TV Shows. From your computer, hovering over "TV Shows" will display a list of all the genres. From your TV, you'll see a list of genres to choose from.Select Classics.Classic TV show varietiesMost of the older shows Hulu offers are sitcoms, including I Love Lucy, The Dick Van Dyke Show, and The Mary Tyler Moore Show. But you'll also find sci-fi and suspense cult favorites like Star Trek and The Twilight Zone.All of these are from the 1950s through the 1970s, but they also offer "newer" shows from the 1980s and 1990s. (Those are for another post.)For now, let's focus on the five mentioned above.