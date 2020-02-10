🔥5 of the best smart bike locks: From the popular Kryptonite Evolution to a keyless innovation🔥

Good news for fair-weather cyclists: the mornings are finally getting lighter and next week promises five mornings of sun.

Dust-off that saddle and make sure you’ve got protection: Abus has just released the world’s first keyless bike lock – all you need is your phone – and Kryptonite’s latest lock is one of the strongest on the market to ward off thieves.

From lightweight bands you can wear around your hips to reflective chains, these are the best bike locks for winter riding.

Fahgettaboudit D-Lock

One of the strongest bike locks on the market. Kryptonite NY’s Fahgettaboudit has an 18mm steel shackle and a hardened double deadbolt.

£78.99 | Halfords | Buy it now

Litelok Gold Wearable

The world’s lightest, flexible Sold Secure Gold bike lock. It can withstand attack from bolt cutters, crowbars and hacksaws and be worn round hips.

£99.99 | Litelok | Buy it now

Ottolock

This soft plastic lock ensures no damage to your frame and weighs just 260g. Long enough to coil around both wheels and the frame.

£74 | Sigma Sports | Buy it now

Hiplok Superbright

Added safety while you ride. This award-winning reflective wearable chain will keep you protected on the roads along with your wheel and frame.

£69.99 | Hiplok | Buy it now

Abus 77OA Smartx

The world’s first keyless bike lock. It uses Bluetooth to make your smartphone your key — just approach your bike and it’ll unlock automatically.

£127.63 | Bike Discount | Buy it now

