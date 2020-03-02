🔥5 new shows to watch on Hulu in March 2020🔥

Little Fires Everywhere — “The Spark” Episode 101 — The picture-perfect lives of the Richardson family are upended by the mysterious arrival of artist Mia Warren, and her daughter, Pearl, in Shaker Heights, OH, an idyllic town founded on the utopian principals of harmony and order. Egged on by her guilty conscious, do-gooder Elena rents to the mother-daughter duo and encourages her younger son Moody to befriend Pearl, irrevocably intertwining the fates of the two families. Mia (Kerry Washington) and Elena (Reese Witherspoon), shown. (Photo by: Erin Simkin/Hulu) Hulu has added a treasury of new movies and shows to its already impressive arsenal. So, to help you decide, we created a list of five new shows for you to watch.March is usually the beginning of spring and makes people think of spring cleaning. Out with the old to make room for the new. We made up a list of five new shows to help with the making room for the brand-new on Hulu in March 2020, starting with Breeders.5. Breeders Breeders is a brand-new comedy that premieres on Hulu on Monday, Mar. 2. It is a comedy that centers around the lives of a married couple, Paul (Martin Freeman) and Ally (Daisy Haggard). They are living the American dream, full-time careers, aging parents, a mortgage, and parenting.I know many viewers can relate to this comedy series. It is so hard to remember to take a breath of air while juggling taking care of elderly parents, raising our children, and trying to have a career. This comedy is sure to make you laugh while you’re nodding and thinking, “Yep. I can relate to that.”It is so much more fun watching someone else deal with the unpredictability of parenting than having to deal with it. Then somewhere in this hectic lifestyle, try and making time for each other and ourselves.Take a peek at the trailer!4. Devs Devs is a limited series centered around a young software engineer Lily Chan (Sonoya Mizuno). She has a job she loves working for a cutting-edge software company Amaya, located in Silicon Valley.Lily has a great man, Sergei (Karl Glusman), who she loves and her world couldn’t be happier. Until one day, Sergei commits suicide and her world falls apart about her because Lily doesn’t believe it. She doesn’t believe that Sergei killed himself and believes that Amaya is somehow involved with Sergei’s death.Against better judgment, Lily investigates Sergei’s death. She discovers all evidence points to Forest (Nick Offerman), the CEO of Amaya, and a potential conspiracy that could affect the world.This thrilling suspense series premieres on Hulu on Thursday, Mar. 5.3. DaveStarring Lil Dicky, this comedy TV series centers around the real life of Dave Burd, who is known by his stage name Lil Dicky. Dave is positive he will be one of the best rappers in existence. A little bit over-anxious and obsessed about his life and living in the suburbs, he has some difficult obstacles to overcome first.Even though he is convinced about his talent and abilities, he needs the confidence of his friends to help support his dreams. Dave is the comedic journey of a rapper as he tries to become the best rapper in the world that he knows he can be.Dave premieres on Hulu on Wednesday, Mar. 4.2. Little Fires EverywhereLittle Fires Everywhere is adapted from the 2017 novel written by Celeste Ng. The series is set in Shaker Heights, Ohio, where Ng grew up, and centers around two families. Mia Warren (Kerry Washington) and her daughter Pearl (Lexi Underwood) rent the upper portion of Elena Richardson’s (Reese Witherspoon) house.The storyline is about a series of coincidental events that set the two families at odds with each other. Now they have to deal with the consequences of past actions that set things in motion. The series is an insightful look into family dynamics and how secrets can affect that dynamic.Little Fires Everywhere premiers on Hulu on Wednesday, Mar. 18.1. Fairy GoneFairy Gone is a Japanese anime series that aired in Japan in 2019 and the entire first season will be streaming on Hulu. The storyline takes place in a world where fairies reside and possess animals. Their occupation gives the animals special powers.A futuristic government learns how to harness these fairies and transplant them into humans—thereby giving these humans the ability to summon the fairy spirit and use them as weapons. These soldiers become “Fairy Soldiers.”Nine years later, after the war, these Fairy Soldiers are no longer needed and have been released into normal society. They must find a new purpose and life for themselves in a world they don’t know. Eventually, these soldiers push for justice for themselves.Some episodes of season 1 are streaming now with the entire season being available on Friday, Mar. 27.There is a mixture of anime, thrillers, and comedies on this list that there will be a show to appeal to everyone.Which new Hulu show will you be watching? Let us know in the comments below.