🔥5 new Netflix movies and shows you might have missed in February 2020🔥

To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You – John Corbett, Lana Condor, Noah Centineo, Sarayu Blue – Photo Credit: Netflix / Bettina Strauss We shared a list of six Netflix movies and shows you might have missed in February 2020, including To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You, Locke and Key and more!February was a huge month for Netflix with some great new movies and shows added to the streaming service. We bet you didn’t have time to watch all of them.It’s rare that so many good shows and movies are released in February. While there’s generally a few big shows and movies added during the second month of the year, Netflix went all out! We didn’t even include Altered Carbon and Narcos: Mexico season 2 on this list, but those shows are definitely worth a watch on the streaming service when you have time.In case you didn’t get to watch all these Netflix movies and shows, we shared a list of some of our favorites from last month.Queen SonoQueen Sono hit Netflix at the very end of February, so you might have missed this new Netflix original. The series was added to Netflix on Friday, Feb. 28.Pearl Thusi stars as Queen Sono in the series, which is Netflix’s first African original. Queen Sono is a special agent working undercover.This show is really, really good, and we highly recommend you give it a watch on Netflix, especially if you’re a fan of the secret agent and espionage genre.All the Bright PlacesLike Queen Sono, All the Bright Places was added to Netflix at the end of the month, so you might have missed this one. The film is based on the book of the same name by Jennifer Niven. It stars Elle Fanning and Justice Smith.In the film, two teens who are going through their individual struggles become close. When they are paired together for a school project, they find some of the joy they’ve been searching for.This movie deals with some heavy subjects, including suicide, death of loved ones, mental illness and more. If you’re a fan of romantic dramas, you can’t go wrong with All the Bright Places.To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love YouTo All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is probably the biggest Netflix movie of the year so far, but I’m sure there are still a few people out there who haven’t seen it. If you fall into that category, you should watch it soon!P.S. I Still Love You is the sequel to To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before and it’s based on the second book of Jenny Han’s To All The Boys trilogy.In the film, Lana Condor returns as Lara Jean Covey and follows Lara Jean as she and Peter Kavinsky, played by Noah Centineo, give their relationship a real chance. Everything seems to be going okay until John Ambrose McClaren, another one of Lara Jean’s crushes, returns to her life and makes things complicated.Always and Forever, Lara Jean, the third film of the franchise, has already been filmed, and it’s expected to be released on Netflix later this year.Love Is BlindLove is Blind is Netflix’s first big reality TV hit. The series is basically a big social experiment to see if love is blind. Contestants chat with one another in these pods, which are like little living rooms. The catch is that they can’t see each other, and the only way out of the pods to move on to the next step of the show is to get engaged.To be clear, they are getting engaged to people they’ve never seen and only spoken to for a few days.That’s where it starts anyway. What happens next is a mix of the contestants vacationing and living together with their new partners, but mostly, it’s all drama! These strangers, in most cases, don’t get along very well, and the pressure of life takes its toll.This show really, really, really needs to come back for season 2. Watch the Love is Blind reunion on Netflix on Thursday, March 5.Locke and KeyLocke and Key is probably the most popular unscripted show on Netflix from February, most likely. The series premiered on Netflix at the beginning of the month, and it’s still one of the most-watched new shows. It’s still popping up on Netflix’s new Top 10 lists!Locke and Key is based on the comic series of the same name by Joe Hill and Gabriel Ba. The series tells the story of the Locke family who moves back to their father’s childhood home, known as Keyhouse, after his death. Weird things begin to happen in their new home.We should be getting the Locke and Key season 2 renewal any day now!I Am Not Okay With ThisI Am Not Okay With This premiered on Netflix on Feb. 26. It was my favorite show of the month. It’s just the perfect Netflix show; it’s short, sweet, funny, and about a person with powers. That’s about all I need in a Netflix series.The series is based on the graphic novel of the same name by Charles Forsman. It tells the story of Sydney (Sophia Lillis), a teenager who is going through some serious stuff! Just watch the trailer above, and you’ll see what I mean.If you like shows that have a lot of heart and make a quick binge-watch, this is that show. Fingers crossed that I Am Not Okay With This season 2 happens at Netflix!