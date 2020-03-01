🔥5 new movies to watch on Disney Plus in March 2020🔥

Marvel Studios’ BLACK PANTHER

L to R: Erik Killmonger (Michael B. Jordan) and T’Challa/Black Panther (Chadwick Boseman)

Photo: Matt Kennedy

©Marvel Studios 2018 At long last, Black Panther is coming to Disney Plus. It’s one of five great movies coming to Disney Plus in March 2020. Here’s a full look.We only have so many hours in the month. With so many streaming services, trying to watch everything arriving to any one of them is impossible. You need someone to get rid of the overwhelm and pick out the best picks, which is what I’m doing here with Disney Plus.There are some excellent new movies joining the list, and some we’ve been waiting since November for. Here are the five top picks to cover all needs and preferences.5. The Finest HoursThis 2016 movie is heading to Disney Plus on Mar. 6. The Finest Hours is darker than other movies on this list but is certainly worth a watch for those who need something inspirational. A group of coastguards works together in a deadly storm to save the lives of the crew of an oil-tanker split in half.4. StargirlNot to be confused with the Stargirl coming to The CW Seed and The CW, Disney Plus’s Stargirl is a movie about a young girl who enters 10th Grade after previously being homeschooled. She’s a colorful girl but is shunned by the school because of how unique she is. However, she connects with shy teen, Leo Borlock, and it starts a beautiful story about love, acceptance, and friendship. Watch on Mar. 13.3. Ice AgeOne of the greatest animated family movies has to be Ice Age. Everyone knows all about the squirrel that just needs that nut. But there’s also the main storyline, which is full of heart. There are a lot of lessons for both adults and children in this family movie. You’ll want to gather everyone around one weekend with the popcorn. Ice Age is on Disney Plus from Mar. 1.2. A Wrinkle in TimeOne Disney movie we’ve been waiting some time for is A Wrinkle in Time. It’s leaving Netflix later this month, which means one thing for Disney Plus. Yes, the movie is finally arriving on Mar. 24. Meg, her brother Charles, and her friend Calvin head off on an adventure through space and time to find her father, who has disappeared during a scientific breakthrough. This movie is a must for the entire family.1. Black PantherAt long last! Black Panther is finally on Disney Plus. Well, it will be. The Marvel movie is arriving on Mar. 3, so you’ll be able to catch up if you haven’t already. Of course, there are high chances you’ve already watched it on Netflix multiple times because, well, it’s one of the greatest Marvel movies of recent years.What are you watching on Disney Plus this month? Share in the comments below